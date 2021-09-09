wife, family and movies. 7 curiosities you surely don’t know about him

Everyone knows him as Vin Diesel, but his real name is Mark Vincent Sinclair. Actor, film producer, director, screenwriter and also singer, Vin Diesel is known around the world for being one of the main protagonists of the “Fast and Furious” movie series – the latest, “Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga” will be in theaters starting in early August – but there are many films that have made the audience love him on the big screen. From the more adventurous ones, like “xXx”, to those for families, like “Missione Tata”.

Vin Diesel, the curiosities

And speaking of family, what do we know about his private life? After a relationship that blossomed during the filming of the first “Fast and Furious” with co-star Michelle Rodriguez, since 2007 he has been linked to model Paloma Jiménez. The two are very reserved, to the point that it is not yet known whether they are actually married or not. The couple has three children: Hania Riley, Vincent and Pauline. The youngest, born in 2015, bears the name of his friend Paul Walker who died in an accident in 2013. In this video we get to know the actor better through 7 curiosities that not everyone knows. Did you know that Vin Diesel has a twin brother?