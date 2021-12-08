wife Morgan gives birth to a baby girl. In 2018 the daughter who died drowned- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The little girl born at home and the couple – who have 4 other children and in June 2018 lost Emeline, drowned at 19 months – has not yet chosen the name of the new arrival

Bode Miller he had always told him he wanted a large family and saw that he just became dad for the eighth time, it can be said that his dream (and that of his wife Morgan) has come true. As we read in the magazine People, the latest arrival a baby girl and birth at home last November 26, in the presence of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, a friend of Morgan. perfect and his birth was the best way to close the chapter concerning the growth of our family. Now our hearts are filled with joy, said the Millers, who lost their daughter Emeline, who drowned in the pool at just 19 months in June 2018.

Announced on social media with a simple black and white photo of the skier holding the newcomer in her arms, accompanied by the caption She’s here !, the little girl does not yet have a name – or rather, it has not yet been made known – and joins the twins Asher and Aksel (2 years) and brothers Easton (3 years) and Nash (6 years), while Miller also has two other children – Nate and Dace, 8 and 13, respectively – born from previous relationships.

After losing Emmy, we both wanted to try having another baby girl – Bode always said in May People, when he and his wife discovered the new pregnancy – e we knew we had more love to give, but we feel this will be the last time we will be able to give ourselves completely, because children require a lot of attention and love.

As easily understood, the loss of Emmy has marked the Millers forever, but the child continues to be a part of their lives and her memory will never go away. She still close and sends us signals all the time – Morgan said in fact – and we would do all of us a great wrong if we did not consider her an active part of our family.