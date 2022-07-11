Wife of assassinated Venezuelan professor admits her participation in the crime

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported this Monday that Maxiorisol Cumare, wife of the murdered university professor Carlos Lanz, admitted her participation in the crime against your spousedisappeared since August 2020, and also confirmed the link to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

In a recording shown to the press during Saab’s appearance, Cumare is seen admitting that she contacted the “confessed criminal” Glenn Castellano and proposed to “disappear Carlos Lanz” in exchange for money.

The prosecutor explained that the woman, in addition, confirmed the participation of “hitmen linked to the Aragua Train”, as previously “the material co-author had revealed” before the Public Ministry and in the denunciation hearing.

Cumare’s confession came during a meeting that Saab held with her this weekend, and which was subsequently ratified during the detainee’s presentation hearing.

“When confronted with evidence, with photos (…) with the gaps in her statements, with all the evidence collected so far, she (Maxiorisol Cumare) finally confessed her participation,” said the prosecutor.

In addition, he reported that for the murder of Professor Lanz there are two new detainees in addition to the 13 already announced and that they will be presented “in the next few hours.”

Although he did not reveal the identities of these two new people involved, Saab announced that the arrest was due to “his direct relationship with the Aragua Train.”

He stressed that, despite the confessions, the investigations will continue and that there could be some releases after the clarification of the facts and the establishment of responsibilities.

Likewise, he recalled that the first 13 detainees are charged and deprived of liberty for the crimes “by scale” of hired assassins, association, corruption, concert with a contractor, simulation of a punishable act and cover-up.

Last week, Saab explained that Lanz was kidnapped and later transferred to a farm in Cojedes state, in the northwest of the country, where they killed him with two shots to the head and later dismembered his body and feed it to farm animals.