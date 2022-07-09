Wife of Guatemalan consul in the United States dies after cosmetic surgery in Tijuana and Mexico is already investigating the case

According to the report, Chacón traveled this week to Tijuana, Mexico, to undergo cosmetic surgery at the private hospital Jerusalem, located on the main street of the municipality of Playas de Tijuana, Tijuana, Baja California.

María José Chacón, wife of the Guatemalan consul in Denver, Colorado, USA, Henry Giovanni Ortiz Asturias, died of complications after undergoing cosmetic surgery at a private clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, reports the Univisión Noticias channel. this Thursday, July 7, 2022.

They explain that the woman lost her life in the facilities of the Red Cross in the city, where she was taken because her health had deteriorated after the surgery.

The death of María José Chacón was confirmed by the Guatemalan Consulate in Denver itself, which published a notice on its Twitter account.

“We present our most sincere and deepest condolences to his family, begging the creator to give comfort and strength in their hearts,” reads the obituary message.

According to the Punto Norte media outlet, Chacón was 38 years old, and died on the afternoon of July 4 at the Red Cross in the Los Santos neighborhood.

She adds that the aesthetic operation took place on June 22 last and she was recovering in a house, but she collapsed and that is why they took her to the Red Cross.

According to the Univisión report, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office reported that on Wednesday it carried out a raid at the Jerusalem Private Hospital to investigate the case.

“As part of the investigation, today (Wednesday) a search was carried out in the facilities of the Jerusalem hospital, with the aim of integrating the medical history of the deceased today into the investigation and thereby determining, together with the autopsy of law the possible cause of death, ”said the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

It worked without a license

The official reports also establish that said hospital had been operating without a license for two months “because the requirements” of the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COEPRIS) were not in order.

It adds that the owners and operators of the hospital had removed the closure seals to continue receiving patients and that one of them was María José Chacón.

“The State Attorney General’s Office regrets the sensitive death of Mrs. María José Chacón and based on the investigation that is integrated, as well as the results of the autopsy, will determine the actions to follow to clarify this case,” they said. the authorities of that Mexican city.

The first investigations

According to the Punto Norte report, the Guatemalan diplomat said that in 2021 his wife María José had contacted the doctor José Betancourt, director of the Jerusalem Hospital, to undergo cosmetic surgery and he replied that he did not require a prior physical examination and scheduled the procedure for June 16, 2022.

On the day of the operation, the doctor and team did an evaluation and rescheduled the surgery for June 21 and recommended a special diet.

The report also establishes that the operation could not be carried out that day either, because the doctor said that a problem had arisen in the operating room and that is why María José Chacón chose to sleep in the hospital and thus be operated on early on the 22nd of June.

with padlocks

When the relatives came to visit Chacón, they found that the hospital was closed and had padlocks on the main doors, but the doctor told them that it had been a temporary situation, because the manager had gone to a store and closed it.

She was operated on in another hospital

The investigations of the authorities, to which Punto Norte refers, add that the next day María José contacted her relatives, from the Jerusalem Hospital, and told them that on June 22 they took her in a private car to the Florence Hospital in where the doctor José Luis Tokunaga operated on her, but without her or her family’s authorization.

After the intervention, Chacón was taken again to the Jerusalem Hospital where the doctor Juan Betancourt was unable to explain why she had been taken to another care center.

The woman was discharged on June 24, but the hospital workers asked the family not to go to the health center, but to park in a business located next door and they took Chacón there.

passed out

The official report mentions that Chacón spent 10 days at home to recover, but on the morning of July 4 she was taken by ambulance to the Tijuana Red Cross Hospital after fainting.

There she died hours later and the doctors informed the family that the patient had a failure in her organs and other sequelae due to the aesthetic operation and that caused her death.