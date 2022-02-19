Wife of Jesús Corona criticizes the Basic Forces of America

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.18.2022 15:59:20





A new controversy arose on social networks after Melissa Rivaswife of Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of Blue Crossharshly criticize the basic forces of the America because in a duel of minor categories a group of parents harassed their son Jose Miguelgoalkeeper of The Machine.

It was in your account Instagram that the soccer player’s partner unloaded questioning the values ​​that the azulcrema institution instills in its future players, accusing them of ‘attack‘ to rivals.

“What distinguishes America? For me, just they teach them to attack and deconcentrate the rival. Is this your way of playing? Basic Forces teach them soccer, that’s what it’s about, not attacking the rival. And dads, remember that our children are our reflectionso you better set an example from home, that they work and be better people and not say stupid things that they will surely hear at home, “he said.

Rivas stressed that the claim was not addressed to the little ones, but to the group of people who dedicated themselves to harass your child from behind the goal.

“Clarified that it is not against children, it is against the parents and the people who lead, who support this type of thing. Gentlemen, grow up. Then they complain about bullying and they incite it from home. Let’s see less outside and take care of what we have or what we are as people.

As if that were not enough, he also shared the image of those involved, who supposedly they yelled at him about everything at least to the degree of ‘frustrating’ and ‘deconcentrating’ it.

“Club América, they should be a little more careful about this. Congratulations to you, you managed to lose concentration and frustrate a child. Rest easy and educate your children just like the education you have.”

​