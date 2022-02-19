Wife of Jesús Corona launches strong accusations against Club América

The Eagles of America they go through an unproductiveness in this Closure 2022 of the Liga MX, having only one victory in five games played, which has generated doubts about the continuity of Santiago Solari, and there is even speculation about a Plan B. As if the football misfortune were not enough, now information has come out from the wife of Jesus Corona, Melissa Rivas, to show an aggression in the Basic Forces that his son suffered in a game between cement workers and azulcremas.

hostile situation



The event occurred in a friendly duel in the U-12 category, in which his son works as a goalkeeper like his father Jesús Corona, it was through his Instagram account, which he decided to show the harassment he suffered from of some parents, Rivas launched a strong message for America.

“What distinguishes America? For me, they only teach them to attack and distract the rival. Is this their way of playing? Basic Forces, teach them soccer, that’s what it’s all about. And parents, remember that our children are our reflection, so you better set an example from home, that you work to be better people and not say stupid things that you will surely hear at home, “wrote Rivas.

The forceful message of Melissa Rivas also made it clear that it is not against the small blue-cream elements, in fact, it was a direct claim for the parents who intimidated their son by being stuck on the fence and showed the evidence.