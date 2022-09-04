Wife of Latino Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Was Home When He Jumped Off the ‘Jenga’ Building in New York; They have two daughters

The wife of the CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, is at home when he jumped from the 18th floor of the luxurious ‘Jenga’ building in ManhattanNew York.

The executive, who was facing a fraud investigation at the company, didn’t say a word to his wife before jumping to his death, according to a report by The New York Post.

Arnal, 52, also did not leave a note explaining the reasons why he had made that decision, adds the report with abse in police sources.

Arnal’s widow and two daughters apparently left the building at 56 Leonard Street in New York’s upscale Tribeca neighborhood.

That happened this Sunday, while preparing the funeral arrangements. The death occurred on Friday at noon..

Men dressed in black prevented people from approaching the widow and her daughters, who appear to be adults, although images on a Facebook account show them as teenagers in an image from 2013.

The senior executive faced problems with the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the chain’s difficult financial recovery, as well as possible fraud.

Two days before Arnal’s death, the company announced plans to close 150 of its roughly 900 stores and lay off 20 percent of the staff.

Arnal came to that company in 2020, the year of the pandemic, after a successful career at Avon and 20 years working at Procter & Gamble.

The executive was considered one of the highest ranking Latinos in large companies in the US.

On August 16, Arnal sold 55,013 shares of Bed Bath & Beyondaccording to a Reuters report on Sunday, which could have opened an investigation against him.