WiFi decoder and media player for € 21

Prepare your TV for new digital DVB T2 in an instant and with minimal investment. This great decoder, with support for WiFi and which integrates a media player, you take it home for about € 21 just thanks to the discounts of the moment. Also enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

New digital DVB T2: excellent decoder at great discount on Amazon

A device designed to allow your TV, not the latest generation, to continue to function perfectly even after the transition to the new way of watching television is complete.

The user interface is super simple to use. Just plug in (using the port HDMI or SCART) the device to the screen and then – using the supplied remote control – quickly complete the configuration.

Thanks to the support to the codec H.265 (HEVC Main 10) you can watch your favorite channels without any problem. In addition, this little gem also comes with a pair smart functionality. The first concerns the possibility of using it as a real one media player: just insert a key into the front USB port to play your favorite content. The second allows you to take advantage of the Internet connection through the Wifi. Just use a special USB key (not included in the package).

Do not miss the opportunity to get it for about € 21 just from Amazon. Take this great one home decoder, perfect for the new digital DVB T2, taking advantage of the promotion: complete your order quickly and also enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.