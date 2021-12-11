WikiLeaks, Assange closer to extradition to the US – Europe

“The president is a supporter of free speech and of the press”: this is how the White House spokeswoman, Jennifer Psaki, limited herself to responding to those who asked him if Joe Biden was willing to pardon the founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange, who could soon be extradited to the US where he risks a very heavy sentence on charges of espionage.

Assange, without moving from the London superprison of Belmarsh where he is incarcerated, today against his will took a great virtual step towards the ladder of a plane ready to extradite him to the US to serve an indefinite prison sentence for espionage. Its delivery by Great Britain to the American authorities, today victorious from the Royal Courts of Justice in London, is in fact much closer. Two High Court judges overturned the first-instance ruling issued last January, which denied the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks, thus accepting the appeal of the Washington legal team. According to their verdict, the assurances of the USA that emerged in the appeal process on the treatment of the former red primrose once extradited are enough to avoid a feared suicide. Lord Burnett, one of the magistrates, in fact declared: “This risk is in our opinion excluded from the reassurances that are offered”. The judge of first instance, Vanessa Baraister, had opposed her no to the surrender, on the basis of a medical report that assumed that Assange was at risk of taking his own life: given his psycho-physical conditions and the judicial and prison treatment to which he could to reach out to. The guarantees put on the plate by Washington include a commitment not to subject the activist to “special measures” such as solitary confinement, to prevent him from being locked up in a maximum security facility, and to ask if convicted (as seems obvious) , of being transferred to a prison in his native Australia. But the sentence sparked anger and protests, including at the international level. They started with the words spoken by Stella Moris, Assange’s partner and member of his legal team, while around there were several supporters and activists: “It was shameful and cynical to make a decision like this on World Human Rights Day” . In addition to a series of accusations launched against the UK that it would bow to the will of the United States, for more than a decade looking for a way to frame Assange, Moris added that the legal battle for Julian does not stop there. “As soon as possible” an appeal will be filed with the Supreme Court, the Kingdom’s court of last resort. The invitation to all supporters of WikiLeaks and the free press, he added, is to “fight” for the man who through the site he founded has revealed a mountain of secret documents, including files from the Pentagon on alleged crimes of war committed by the US in Afghanistan and Iraq. “How can it be possible to extradite Julian to the same country that plotted to kill him?”, Asked Moris again referring to the rumors about an alleged CIA plan dating back to 2017. In addition to his words, other condemnatory reactions were triggered, from those of Amnesty International, which spoke of “farce justice”, up to Moscow. “This is a shameful verdict in a political case against a journalist and public activist. It is another manifestation of a cannibal worldview of the Anglo-Saxon tandem,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. . Now the decisive moment of the Assange case is approaching, which began in 2010 with the top secret files of the US authorities disseminated by WikiLeaks through some of the most prestigious newspapers in the world and continued with the long period spent by the activist as a refugee in the embassy of the Ecuador in London and the fall of controversial parallel rape charges against him in Sweden. Destiny that seems in some ways marked and leads to a prison with stars and stripes or, at best, Australian, despite the attempt to oppose today’s verdict. The next steps are up to the British justice, the last word to the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, known for the hard line in the dossiers that compete with her. The charges Assange faces carry a monstrous sentence of up to 175 years in prison, but U.S. lawyers said the longest punishment ever imposed in similar cases was five years and three months, although it’s not exactly easy to find. a historical precedent of this magnitude.