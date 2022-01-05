Wikileaks, Assange in prison for a thousand days

Today I am a thousand days that Julian Assange finds himself locked up in the London prison of Belmarsh, where he is being held pending a decision on his extradition to the United States. This was denounced by the campaign for the release of the founder of Wikileaks, who will demonstrate today in front of the penitentiary.

As long as he remains in prison, Assange will be a “political prisoner” and his “endless detention” will end up killing him, says his partner Stella Moris today, stressing that the father of his children has been in Belmarsh for longer than many convicted for violent crimes. Morris recalled the isolation regime Assange was forced into during the two lockdowns for covid e the stress-induced stroke of the last court hearing last October.

“The US government wants to put an Australian publisher on trial in a US security court, where he faces a 175-year prison sentence, in conditions of torture and isolation, simply because he did his job, because he received true information. on the victims and crimes of the American operations in Guantanamo, Afghanistan and Iraq by Chelsea Manning and published them, “denounced Morris. Assange, 50, is accused in the United States of conspiring with former military intelligence analyst Manning to disclose thousands of classified documents on US military operations in 2010.