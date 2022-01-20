Wikitrivia, how the online game on the dates of the story works – Corriere.it

from Cecilia Mussi

Free for all types of browsers, it puts us to the test on characters and historical events of the past and contemporaneity

An empty time line. A playing card with a name and a short description. Three possibilities of error before being eliminated, only virtually. These are the basic rules of Wikitrivia, the free online game that has been popular on the web all over the world for a few days. Yes, because they are characters and events that concern history, from the Middle Ages to literature. To test yourself, you just need an internet connection and a few minutes to devote to a brief review of this exciting subject.

As soon as you open the page, created by Tom Watson, who explained to The Verge that he had created it thanks to the information taken from Wikidata and Wikipedia (which also inspired the name a little), it takes a few seconds to understand the rules and start the game. The space in fact consists only of a time line to be filled with the cards that are randomly shown to us by the system. Marie Antoinette who lived before the birth of the UN? Where does the end of the Second World War stand in relation to the death of Marilyn Monroe?

In short, among the many pastimes that are seen online, this at least can make us “waste time” in an intelligent way. Wikitrivia can be played on both PC and mobile, although the timeline is best viewed from a “fixed” screen. Furthermore, the developer asks players for help in case of errors in dates or information, that you can report to fix the problem and improve the experience. For fans of virtual games, this will undoubtedly enter the list of the funniest of the last period, a bit like it is happening with Wordle, which has been a trend on Twitter for weeks.