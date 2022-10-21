Wil Deusner, Skaar from She-Hulk, who is: biography, career and photos of the actor who plays the son of the Hulk | Disney Plus series | nnda nnlt mg | FAME

Yes ok the first season of “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” on Disney Plus has divided Marvel fans, the truth is that it has left a lot of important moments for the future of the MCU, such as the inclusion of characters like Daredevil Y Skaar.

As recalled, in end of seasonHulk, who had left the planet in the second episode, returned to present his son Skaar, which he would have had during his stay on Saakarwhen he was a gladiator in the world ruled by the Great master (Jeff Goldblum).

After the cameo, the name of the Hulk’s son became a trend in social networks, as well as that of Wil Deusnerthe young actor who brings to life the new Marvel character.

Skaar’s appearance at the end of the first season of “She-Hulk” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHO IS WIL DEUSNER?

Wil Deusner is a 20-year-old artist with a short film and television career, despite starting acting at the age of 9 in Birmingham. After this, the young man joined several acting schools in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

In the actor profile on IMBD it is mentioned that he loves all aspects of the acting industry including writing, directing, producing, editing and cinematography.

Will Deusner Facts

Name: Will Deusner

Will Deusner Date of Birth: December 13, 2002

December 13, 2002 Place of birth: Los Angeles United States)

Los Angeles United States) Age: 20 years

20 years Nationality: American

American Marital status: single

single Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Skaar is one of the characters that can cause the most stir in the MCU (Photo: Will Deusner / Instagram)

Wil Deusner in Marvel

The actor is one of the youngest additions to the MCU, along with Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), which could raise the formation of the Young Avengers.

Through his social networks, the actor thanked Marvel Studios for including him in Marvel productions as the son of Bruce Banner.

“Woah hey guys! This is me as a 7 foot tall green guy. Been sitting on this for a while so excited to have been a part of this super fun show and what an honor to work with such amazing people”, he shared.

Skaar originates from the planet Sakaar (Photos: Mavel Studios and Marvel Comics)

The Wil Deusner Papers

In addition to “She-Hulk”, where he had a short cameo, Wil Deusner He has experience in other superhero productions, as he has been part of the DC Comics series Universe.

In 2021, Deusner played Joey Zarick in “Stargirl” and Skeeter in “Son of the South”.