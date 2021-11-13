Wilbur Smith – Corriere.it died

Wilbur Smith, one of the best known authors in the world, died in Cape Town, South Africa; he was 88 years old, and died unexpectedly, with his wife Niso beside him

Wilbur Smith, one of the most prolific and famous authors in the world, died Saturday November 13 in Cape Town, South Africa. He was 88 years old. His website gave the news: He’s gone unexpectedly, after a morning of reading and writing, with the wife Niso.

Smith has sold over 140 million copies of his 49 novels.

Smith, who had published his first volume in 1964, was born on January 9, 1933 in Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia. At 18 months he was seriously ill with malaria; at 16, of poliomyelitis. After three failed marriages, he met the woman who would become his fourth wife, Mokhiniso Rakhimova, originally from Tajikistan, at a bookstore near Sloane Square, London: they were married in 2000.

I have lived through hard times and bad marriages, I have seen people I loved die in my arms: but in the end everything contributed to giving me an extraordinarily fulfilled and wonderful life. I would like to be remembered as someone who managed to delight millions of readers had written at the end of his autobiography, Leopard Rock, the adventure of my life, published in 2018.