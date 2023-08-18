Wild boar contact with cattle is the main carrier of bovine tuberculosis infection.

An interesting study, titled Epidemiology and Spatial Ecology of Tuberculosis at the Bovine-Wild Boar Interface in Northern Spain, has been published recently that sheds light and contrasting data on the spread of tuberculosis (TB) and contagion among cattle. Domestic and wild boar.

Tuberculosis and its transmission between domestic and wild animals

Tuberculosis is a chronic infectious disease caused by bacterial infection Mycobacterium tuberculosis Complex (MTC). Monitoring of wildlife, especially potential reservoirs, is important to detect changes in disease incidence and assess the impact of interventions.

The abundance of potential TB reservoirs in nature highlights the need for integrated wildlife surveillance to identify changes in disease incidence and assess the impact of interventions.

One study focused on Asturias

Through the implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1911, Asturias (10,604 km) in northern Spain was declared free of bovine TB in November 2021, but many outbreaks remain and the region remains a potential reservoir of the disease, ie Badger included. , Disease transmission between badgers and cattle has been documented and supported, for example, by GPS studies showing the presence of badgers in cattle pastures. As such, Asturias is an excellent example of a region where controlling the disease requires a comprehensive understanding of the persistence and transmission of TB across multiple wild hosts.

To clarify to what extent the interaction between wild boar and cattle helps to maintain TB in the region, we analyze the prevalence of disease in these species in the hotspots of Asturias during the period 2014–2020. Are. They also used GPS collars to track range behavior and habitat use of wild boars in relation to livestock. The results may help clarify how wild hosts can maintain endemic hotspots of TB in cattle within an area declared free of the disease.

The study was carried out on three TB outbreaks in Pilona and Casso in Asturias. Various bovine and wild boars were followed up with respect to their distributional behavior in Kaso and Pilona over an estimated area of ​​592 km2. Five adult cows and six free-ranging adult wild boars were monitored in approved cages, after which they were sedated with tiletamine-zolazepam (0.06 mL/kg) and ketamine (0.02 mL/kg) by intramuscular injection. Monitoring was carried out using a GPS collar programmed to provide the animal’s location at a given frequency, time, date, geographic coordinates and temperature.

wild boar and cattle used to talk at this time of day

Cattle in our study were mainly active in the middle of the day, whereas wild boars were mainly active in the early morning and late afternoon. However, we identified two periods of high activity for both species: 06:00–07:00 and 19:00–20:00. At these times, the two species probably came into contact, given the spatial overlap in their distribution. Therefore, restricting cattle movements during sunrise and sunset may help protect them from infected wild boar.

This research showed a spatiotemporal overlap between cattle and wild boar in areas with a high prevalence of bovine tuberculosis, mainly around pastures during sunrise and sunset.

Data have also been collected on possible cross-species transmission from cattle to wild boar, although the broad trend suggests that even TB-free cattle can become infected from wild boar.

Therefore, in addition to cattle and badgers, wild boars may help to maintain TB in northern Spain by increasing host richness, which in turn affects the risk of transmission in the region.

tuberculosis strain can spread from cattle to wild boar

Our 7-year analysis from Asturias indicates that TB prevalence has gradually increased among wild boars, especially in hotspots, and we have provided evidence that the disease is transmitted between wild boar and cattle. These findings establish that wild boar, along with badgers, are wild reservoirs of the disease in hotspots, helping to explain how TB continues to be a threat to livestock in these areas.

In this study, similar strains were identified in wild boar and infected cattle. Noting that TB prevalence among cattle in Asturias increased from 2014 to 2015 and then in wild boars from 2016 to 2018, they hypothesized that TB may have spread from cattle to wild boar during the study period.

Authors of Epidemiology and Spatial Ecology of Tuberculosis at the Bovine-Wild Boar Interface in Northern Spain:

Gloria Herrero Garcia, Pelayo Acevedo, Pablo Quiros, Miguel Prieto, Beatriz Romero, Javier Amado, Manuel Antonio Quipo, Christian Gortazar and Ana Balseiro.

