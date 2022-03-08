Wild boar meat arrives in large-scale distribution • IoCaccio.it

The need for build a game meat supply chain with which to give value to a renewable resource that can sometimes even become problematic. And finally yesterday, after much talk, the news arrived that the first attempt to commercialize wild meat on a large scale was launched in Italy as well.

Thanks to the project developed in synergy between Lombardy Region, IAB, UNA Foundation and the Italian Agricultural Supply ChainMetro Italia, leader in the wholesale and food sector, will distribute in the main stores in northern Italy boar meat wild.

We are not talking about the meat of foreign origin that is usually already found in the freezers of various supermarkets, but of completely Italian game meatobtained as part of the management plans of the species approved by ISPRA, which follows a certified process in the machining centers subjected to veterinary supervision to ensure maximum food safety.

Game, a sustainable and controlled meat

Game is born and lives free and is free to adopt the typical behaviors of the species, for this reason it can be said that the consumption of this meat respects all the basic principles of sustainability he was born in animal welfare.

Added to this, in the Lombard project, a environmentally friendly production chain which, as specified in the press release issued by the project partners, “It is entrusted to renewable sources, which feed on biomass without environmental impact and at zero kilometer”.

The quality and provenance from a controlled supply chain of 100% Italian wild boar meat distributed by Metro will also be guaranteed by two brands, “Wild and Good” of the UNA Foundation e “Signed by the Italian Farmers” of the Italian Agricultural Supply Chain.

Wild boars, from problem to economic opportunity

By now everyone knows the problems created from the excessive proliferation of wild boars to the environment, agriculture and people’s safety and it is easy to understand why the marketing of wild boar meat could represent an opportunity, as underlined by Fabio RolfiCouncilor for Agriculture, Food and Green Systems of the Lombardy Region: “Today we turn this problem into concrete economic opportunity for the territory and for the entire supply chain, guaranteeing consumers absolutely certified products from every point of view “.

An opportunity that creates a virtuous and beneficial circle in many respects, as he also reiterated Tanya KoppsChief Executive Officer of METRO Italia: “We want to convey the importance of taking concrete actions for the benefit of the national areas in which we operate, enhancing a local supply chain from a sustainable perspective, and ensuring our Horeca customers a high quality product. With this new collaboration, we combine the goal of protecting the territory with the desire to offer our restaurateurs an increasingly selected and qualitative variety of products, allowing them to respond to new consumption trends such as respect for the environment and attention to sustainable km“.

The main recipients of these products will in fact be restaurateurswhich will hopefully help spread greater awareness of the food varieties of the area Italian, enhancing a traditional and locally sourced product.