Tech

WiLD has not been canceled, it could become a PS5 exclusive – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

WiLD, the interesting title presented several years ago by Michel Ancel, seems not to have been deleted: some sources indicate that the project is still in progress and there is a possibility that it will be converted into aPS5 exclusive.

Announced during Sony’s Gamescom 2014 conference, WiLD promised a broad base open world of “wild” mold, in which you can control a large number of different characters and creatures in a completely free way.

Well, according to information in a series of online curriculums, the game is still under development at Wild Sheep Studio: production has practically never stopped, and with PS4 now replaced by PlayStation 5 it is very likely that the experience will land on the new console, maintaining the exclusive status.

“In Wild you play as a shaman who can control these animals and take advantage of their physical and athletic characteristics,” wrote Antonio Fucito in the preview of WiLD published a few years ago.

“An eagle, for example, can hunt from above and hover quickly between distant points; a bear attack or frighten the most difficult opponents; a rabbit move undisturbed in the eyes of others; even a sheep can move away from the herd and be used, perhaps as food for other animals. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

game developer launches a game that pays users as they play

2 weeks ago

SteamWorld Headhunter announced with trailer, new third-person action adventure – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

Amazon offer of Black Friday 2021, for PS4 and Xbox One – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

HUAWEI AppGallery is better than you think! Here’s how it works today

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button