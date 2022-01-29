Wild phone calls, ENEL Energia fined

The Privacy Guarantor inflicted on Enel Energia a penalty of more than 26 million and 500 thousand euros for the unlawful processing of users’ personal data for telemarketing purposes. In addition to the payment of the fine, the company will have to adopt a series of measures dictated by the Authority to comply with national and European legislation on data protection.

It is these days that new rules have been approved in the field of promotional calls, with the possibility for users to register with the public register of oppositions and also exclude cell phones from calls. In short, a much more stringent legislation. It is necessary, given cases such as the one sanctioned by the Guarantor for the protection of personal data.

The measure comes at the end of a complex activity initiated by the Authority following hundreds of reports and complaints from users who complained of receiving, in the name and on behalf of Enel Energia, unwanted promotional calls, including on pre-recorded discs, the difficulty of exercising one’s rights in terms of personal data protection and, more generally, problems deriving from the management of data in the context of energy supply services, including the treatments carried out through the reserved area of ​​the company website and the consumption management app (so-called Unique profile).

The Guarantor’s office verified how the telemarketing phenomenon in the energy sector, as the deadline for the transition from the protected electricity and gas market to the free market approaches, recorded a sharp and worrying increase. During the investigation a chronic, intense and increasingly invasive phenomenon of unwanted promotional telephone calls has emerged, in the absence of the necessary consent, to reserved users or users registered in the Register of oppositions, in addition to the late or non-response to requests to exercise the rights of access to personal data or to oppose the processing for marketing purposes.

In light of the violations found, the Privacy Guarantor has applied a fine of € 26,513,977.00.