Wild stop at the charging stations for electric cars

> Pictured above, the car on the left in the photo is “refueling” electricity in the city. It is in fact connected to the blue column, in the charging area delimited by the stripes, which is indicated by the specific sign. All in order. The petrol car on the right is parked in the charging stall for electric and plug-in hybrids. He has no right, not even for a moment. Law enforcement officers can fine her and call the tow truck for forced removal. The fine for prohibition of parking in the charging stall: 87 euros and removal of the car.

HOW MANY “ABUSIVE” – If electric will be successful, it will also be thanks to an adequate public charging infrastructure. In Italy we have about 12,500 stations with 25,000 columns. Not many. And, above all, not evenly distributed. But there is a second problem: often, the stalls (ie the spaces reserved for “stacked” cars so that they can refuel) are occupied. From petrol or diesel cars, or from “plug” cars not connected to the recharging point. Ours proves it investigation, conducted at the end of November in three large Italian cities. In Rome, there are 377 stalls: we checked them all, finding one vehicle “abusive“In half of the cases. In Milan the situation was even worse (64 illegally occupied areas out of the existing 100), while only 14% of the 70 columns in Naples and its province could not be used.

THE BASIC RULE IS SIMPLE – A recently introduced rule punishes with 87 euro fine and forced removal the car parked in the charging bays is prohibited. In 99% of cases, the sanction reaches the owner’s home: the agent leaves the courtesy “verbal” on the windshield, followed by notification. For local police and traffic auxiliaries, it is easy to locate (and fine) petrol or diesel cars. More complicated speech for rechargeable. Electric and plug-in hybrids are entitled to one hour-buffer from the end of refueling; then, even for them there is a ban on parking (but not at night, between 11 pm and 7 am, for the slow columns, which are the great majority). The police should read the display of the column to check if the car has completed charging; and come back an hour later to check if the car is still there. Complicated, right?

THE ATTACK ON THE COLUMN – Out of 100 columns, 64 were illegally occupied: a percentage not worthy of a European metropolis. Of those, 50 concerned petrol or diesel cars, while the remaining 14 were mostly (10) plug-in hybrids; four electric. Cars, the latter, disconnected for hours and hours from the petrol station, demonstrating that the area is used too often by motorists looking for a parking space. On the other hand, on the windshields of the 64 cars to be sanctioned, we did not notice notice sheets for no parking. And of local police officers in action near the charging stalls, not even the shadow. Nor, least of all, of traffic auxiliaries. Certainly, anyone who had been looking for a charging station at the wheel of an electric car would not have liked …

> In via Manin, a few meters from Piazza Cavour, two stalls illegally occupied for more than nine hours: from the left, a blue hybrid Jeep Compass and a white electric Renault Twingo. Disconnect from the column.



> Triplet in Piazzale Piola: the Opel Crossland with heat engine in front of the column, plus bikes and scooters on the sidewalk. So, however, it becomes a jungle …



> A Fiat 500 outside the white stripes and the double-rowed truck make the column inaccessible.

THE MORE YOU GO TO THE CENTER, THE WORSE IT IS – On the immense territory of the capital, 377 columns have been installed. Half of which were illegally occupied during our investigation. From who? Eight times out of 10, these are cars with internal combustion engines; the others were unplugged “on tap” cars (during the day, therefore illegal). The irregular parking of scooters, widespread in Rome. In the peripheral areas, the phenomenon of the wild stop of any vehicle in the charging stalls is quite marked, but reaches its apex in the central areas, touching and even surpassing the Milanese peaks. In the Eternal City, where it is more difficult to find free parking, the percentage of cars parked prohibited near the charging stations rises. As in the Lombard capital, not even in the shadow of the Colosseum have we seen fined cars, or local police agents or auxiliaries at work in the electricity stalls.

> Via Boncompagni: from the left, two scooters and the Smart disconnected in prohibited parking. Fortunately, the owner of the Fiat Nuova 500 has a way to recharge his car.



> A modern charging station with four seats and clear signage. But only the green Mini is recharging, as the two white cars are equipped with a combustion engine.

HERE THE BEST SITUATION – Until 2019, in Naples, electricity suppliers have installed the columns on the street. Like in Milan and Rome. But in the Campania capital, not everything went smoothly: here, more than in Lombardy and Lazio, vandalism and illegal occupations were frequent. Thus, change of strategy and installation of the stations in private areas for public use, that is, obtained in garages, in the parking lots of supermarkets and shopping centers. It was a winning choice: the 25 columns monitored during the survey were in perfect condition, and almost always used only for recharging. This is why we have extended the range of action to the entire province of Naples, naturally also checking the stations located on the street. In all, 70 stalls with 10 illegal occupations: 14%. Always from petrol or diesel cars.

> In Casoria (north of Naples), in via Europa, a petrol car occupies the stall. Unused a column in full efficiency.



> Again in Casoria, but this time in via San Benedetto, a scooter driver has seen fit to create his “private stall”. Was it possible that there was no place nearby?



> In Naples, in via Jannelli, a fully functional electric charging area is besieged by multiple thermal cars.

Raise your hand if you have ever heard of a fine for no parking in an electric stall. But why don’t the municipalities give these fines? If you want to venture a hypothesis, the answer could be this: thanks to the cameras that work automatically remotely (speed cameras, electronic eyes at traffic lights and in restricted traffic areas), local authorities collect around two billion euros a year. Safe entry with fast procedures, to which the minutes for parking restrictions in the blue stalls contribute.

Things get complicated for the charging areas. Agents should sanction those who occupy them illegally. It is not impossible to recognize combustion engine cars: traffic auxiliaries also serve this purpose. But the highway code allows cars “on tap” to stop one hour after the “full” is over. Even without a cable connected. In that case, the agents should write down the time and come back after an hour: all for a fine of € 87. In terms of resources, perhaps the game is not worth the candle …

> To prove that a car is parked in an electric stall, police and auxiliaries can also photograph the car with a smartphone.

HERE’S HOW OUR EXPERIENCE WENT – What can someone who has an electric car do and finds there column occupied by an abusive? Call the police. As we did. Having dialed the number of the local police operations center, in Rome, Milan and Naples we waited at least five minutes. And, each time, we were told to wait for a patrol. Waiting time? Not specified, also because they vary according to traffic. The operations centers have always anticipated that it would be the agents to assess, on the spot, the existence of the infringement and the need or not to activate the removal service. In this case, you will have to wait for the tow truck (which must have space to operate). In short, hours can pass before the deadlock is free.

THE CHARGING SOLUTIONS

WHO COUNTS THE COLUMNS? – There is no official database, updated by the State, of all the charging infrastructures: the information is processed in particular by Motus-E, the association for the development of electric mobility which brings together 37 companies (from Renault to Stellantis, from Volkswagen Italia to Tesla, as well as Enel X and ALD Automotive). Of the approx 12,500 charging stations counted, 80% is on public land, ie in the streets and squares; the remaining 20% ​​in private areas for public use: such as those in shopping centers.

FOUR-SPEED STATIONS – As Motus-E calculates, in Italy 95% of public charging points are a AC (AC), with power mainly from 7 to 22 kW. Those that, for the “full” of electric energy of the car, require a lot of time. We are talking about 4520 slow columns (slow, from 3.7 to 7 kW) and 18.540 quick (rapid). Only 5% is a direct current (DC): who can use these 1855 points (not all electric cars are enabled) does much faster. Because these are stations of 22 kW and up: fast, ultra fast and high power (respectively, fast, ultra fast and high power).

ARE YOU OUT OF MAXIMUM TIME? – In addition to showing on a map the columns present in Europe, the many smartphone applications allow you to check the charging level of your car. When “full”, the app warns the user. Useful for not incurring the penalties of the highway code. And in the charges of energy suppliers. Once the hour has passed, the app warns that the “long-term penalty” is triggered: it varies according to the operators and the type of contract. As an indication, for normal columns, € 0.09 per minute more than the hour of tolerance. A double penalty if the station is high-powered.

HOW MUCH DOES THE ELECTRIC FILL COST? – The “full” price depends on several factors: type of current (alternating or direct), battery capacity, commercial policies of the electricity supplier. It can be purchased according to consumption or through a monthly subscription with one of the many operators (such as A2A Energy Solution, Acea Innovation, Be Charge and Enel X Italia). The most important supplier (13,000 charging stations) is Enel X Italia, which offers articulated pricing. According to consumption: € 0.4 per kWh if the station delivers up to 22 kW, € 0.5 up to 50 kW and € 0.79 for ultrafast up to 350 kW. There are two flat rates: € 25 per month for 70 kWh or € 45 for 145 kWh.

AND THEN THERE ARE TESLA SUPERCHARGERS – They make history in themselves i 77 Supercharger Tesla, ultra fast: 480 volt DC fast charging stations installed by the Californian manufacturer, and for the exclusive use of the electric ones of the same house. As always, the top-up payment is charged to the car owner’s credit card. The goal is to ensure maximum freedom of movement for Tesla owners. Recently the house has also made a dozen stations in the Netherlands accessible to cars of other brands. And the experiment could be extended to other nations.

LUCKY THERE IS THE WALLBOX – The public columns are few and often occupied with stalls. Moral, if you have an electric car, it is essential to equip yourself with a train station home charging (wallbox). Which can also be managed via smartphone apps, easy to use. Connected to a meter, it is often supplied by the network operator or the car manufacturer, for “refueling” in the garage (or courtyard). Always check the technical feasibility of the installation.