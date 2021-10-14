Wild, the memory of Reese Witherspoon | Cinema

During a chat with Interview Magazine,is back to talk about, the film by Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club) arrived in Italy in 2015 for which the actress and Laura Dern were nominated for an Oscar.

Witherspoon admitted he suffered a lot before and during the making, especially from a psychological point of view:

I was so scared. I had resorted to hypnosis to calm myself down, had panic attacks for three weeks before filming began. There was nudity, sex, drug use, aspects to add to the fact that I was alone in front of the camera with no other actors. There were probably 25 days of shooting without other actors around me, it was me, my backpack and the camera.

Wild debuted in 2014 at the Telluride Film Festival, and Witherspoon will treasure this experience: “I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard in the future, but it changed me forever“.

Based on the novel by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the big screen by Nick Hornby (Aboy a boy, An Education), Wild is described in the official synopsis: