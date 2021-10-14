Wild, the memory of Reese Witherspoon | Cinema

Witherspoon admitted he suffered a lot before and during the making, especially from a psychological point of view:
I was so scared. I had resorted to hypnosis to calm myself down, had panic attacks for three weeks before filming began. There was nudity, sex, drug use, aspects to add to the fact that I was alone in front of the camera with no other actors. There were probably 25 days of shooting without other actors around me, it was me, my backpack and the camera.
Wild debuted in 2014 at the Telluride Film Festival, and Witherspoon will treasure this experience: “I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard in the future, but it changed me forever“.
Based on the novel by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the big screen by Nick Hornby (Aboy a boy, An Education), Wild is described in the official synopsis:
After the traumatic end of her marriage, the death of her mother and the traumas of a difficult childhood, young Cheryl Strayed finds her life completely turned upside down. In search of herself and meaning in life, Cheryl decides to embark on a long and lonely journey across the United States of America. In this adventurous and formative journey, the woman finds herself facing the beauties and dangers of wild nature.