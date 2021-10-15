“Wild”, the rebirth of Reese Witherspoon: “Walking I found myself”

A woman in crisis after her mother’s death puts the sack on her shoulder and, a little like Forrest Gump, begins not to run but to walk around America. The story is true.

Cheryl Strayed lived it and then told it in the book Wild. An adventure of perdition and rebirth that Nick Hornby, another writer, famous for his High fedelity, who made it a script for the cinema.

The film Wild (in the USA from 5 December; in Italy it will be previewed at the Turin Film Festival on Saturday 29), it was produced and interpreted by the Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, 2005) who wanted the French Jean-Marc Vallée to direct, after the success of Dallas Buyers Club. Reese Witherspoon, born in New Orleans, 38, mother of three (between 15 and three years of age – the first two from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, the third from her current husband, Hollywood Jim Toth) is one of the hottest Hollywood stars of the moment: here, with stubbornness and skill, she put herself in the shoes of a woman who walks and walks along the legendary Pacific Crest Trail (which goes from the Mojave desert, in the South of California, on the border with Canada) and while walking he discovers “his” life.

Reese, why did you care so much about this story?

“That of the protagonist Cheryl is a sort of intensive self-therapy, extreme but also natural, even sweet, with which I immediately identified. To overcome a personal drama she decides to undertake a healing process: walking non-stop, without any experience. “.

Would she do the same too?

“I do. I like walking in nature, I hike as we say: I walk through the canyons, alone. It has always been my therapy since I was an adult and especially since I became a” public “woman. When I feel the need to think and try to understand what I need or when I have to prepare a speech, I go hiking through the canyons here near Los Angeles. “

Does it have to do with being a woman?

“Yes. And that’s why I made the film. A lot of things are changing in film and television. With my production company I was looking for stories like these, stories of women who make it alone and who, without a man, find happiness within oneself “.

Why was the protagonist so self-destructive?

“The walk represents a sort of map in her interiority. In those moments you can understand why she is so angry with her mother, who died prematurely, at the age of 45. I would not know what to do if my mother, to whom I am very attached, she was no longer here with me. I certainly wouldn’t be who I am now, someone who has learned not to give up. “

Have you ever had pain or trauma to overcome like Cheryl?

“I have had so many pains and difficulties, public and personal. But at a certain moment you realize that no one can help you. It did me good to read Cheryl’s book. It really changed my life, because she expressed thoughts so well that I had myself but I didn’t know how to say “.

What’s in its future?

“Many films: the first is The Good Lie, “The good lie”, which addresses the issue of immigration from Africa to the USA “.

In Wild we see her under another guise: she swears, she appears naked …

“It’s a process that started with The revenge of the blondes and continued with Walk the line – When the soul burns And Like water for elephants: Now I feel it’s time to take risks as an actress. I’ve had enough apprenticeships. And as for the sex scenes, the film pushed me to talk about women with my daughter. “

She walks, but was it hard on set to travel miles and miles?

“I confess that after the first three days of shooting with a very heavy mountain bag on, with my shoulders to pieces, I called my husband in tears.” I can’t do it, I feel terrible! “. He lifted me off his weight:” What did you expect, a walk? “He was right.”

