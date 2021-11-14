Wild trails. John Ford’s film review

What is it about Wild trails? Of many things in general but of one thing in particular. Being out of time, overwhelmed by history and individual choices. The birth of a nation like the United States is based on divisions, infighting and even violence and extermination. The Searchers are those men always on the move who try to look beyond the boundaries of the visible to try to get back in sync with their own time. From Red shadows And Infernal challenge, a growing note of sadness has taken hold which will find its completion in The man who killed Liberty Valance: melancholy in the western is the measure of this distance between the inside and the outside, between nature and civilization, between the past and the present.

The first pioneers who went inside the wilderness they had to deal with natural adversities and wars of secession. Someone paid with their life, someone carries deep, incurable wounds. One of these melancholy sufferers is Ethan Edwards (John Wayne) who engages in a very long search for his niece Debbie (Natalie Wood) kidnapped by the Comanche Indians and their grim boss Scar (Henry Brandon). During more than 5 years of research, many people get lost along the way, some die, others abandon: alongside Ethan there is only Martin (Jeffrey Hunter) who in reality immediately understands his uncle’s malicious intentions. Wild trails is a very long journey through places that have now entered directly into the Myth: Monument Valley welcomes in its bright colors a desperate and wandering humanity, literally homeless.

John Ford uses the VistaVision format to make outdoor spaces stand out and interiors richer. It employs very few close-ups and gives some forward tracking in key moments. It also introduces an ironic note in sentimental relationships that finds its culmination in the scene of the quadrille (it seems almost a tribute to Seven brides for seven brothers) and in the paradoxical love letter read by Laurie (Vera Miles). Wild trails it is the golden section western because it is divided into perfect blocks of duration-movement. As already pointed out by Gilles Deleuze, these blocks last the time necessary for an expert eye to see everything they conceal, and make John Ford a “quick contemplative”, that is, a director capable of moments of pure contemplation before the action. Take for example the scene of the first bloody Comanche attack on the Edwards’ fort: the barking of the dogs, the strange lights in the twilight, the knowing looks between Martha (Dorothy Jordan) and Aaron up to a sudden scream. by Lucy.

John Ford perfectly frames the relationship between thought and action. The actor who perfectly embodies Ford’s directing style in these terms of time-movement is John Wayne, here at the best performance of his career. Ethan is the anti-Ulysses, who, upon returning from a three-year limbo, finds no Penelope and no Ithaca, but only Proci. His eyes look to Martha as a missed opportunity. Ethan suddenly finds himself sidelined by the story and still struggles desperately not to become a ghost. The terrible hatred towards the Comanche becomes his only reason for living: having lost love, affections and even a possible idea of ​​an extended family, the annihilation of the enemy remains, so similar to ourselves. The long river of Wild trails through sensational ellipses of time (underlined by letters that take years to reach the addressee) it is a journey to the end of one’s bad conscience. The violence is on both sides, both from whites and from Native Americans. Greed is a trait shared by both the innkeeper Futterman (Peter Mamakos) and the Mexican fixer Emilio Figueroa (Antonio Moreno) and is directly proportional to cowardice. Even the religious principles embodied by the reverend-officer seem to collapse in the face of Ethan Edwards’ reality principle. The only positive characters seem to be the crazy Shakespearean Mose (Hank Jordan) so tied to the concept of home (and the rocking chair) and the young Martin who calls Ethan to a sense of paternal responsibility. It is precisely in the confrontation with Martin that Ethan’s catharsis occurs: pity still manages to win over rancor.

Scripted by Frank S. Nugent about the novel The Searchers by Alan Le May (based on real events), fetish film for Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, John Milius and Paul Schrader, Wild trails is the melancholy song of a loner which still lives in a mythological past and no longer finds its place in the world. And the past returns for a moment to the center of the image and then disappears behind a door that closes. The greatness of Wild trails it is in this melancholy form of resistance of a man who grabs himself by the arm (paying homage to Harry Carey) as if not wanting to leave the center of the frame. For a moment he is back in sync with history, now the twilight of the home run awaits him.

Original title: The Searchers

Director: John Ford

Interpreters: John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter, Vera Miles, Natalie Wood, Ward Bond, John Qualen, Henry Brandon, Dorothy Jordan

Duration: 119 ′

Origin: USA, 1956

Genre: western

The evaluation of the Sentieri Selvaggi film

The vote for the film is curated by Simone Emiliani The vote of the readers

5

(1 vote)

