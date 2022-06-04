Wilie Sotelo, musical director and soul of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, dies | Others

The world of salsa is in mourning. The pianist, composer and arranger Willie Sotelo, who served as musical director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, died this afternoon due to health complications at the age of 61.

This was confirmed by spokespersons for the musical band that last November had announced a new world tour.

But on May 5, El Gran Combo announced that Sotelo and Rafael Ithier, along with other members of the band, had decided to postpone the date of the concert in Puerto Rico, although the reasons were not given.

In announcing his death this afternoon, Sotelo’s wife, Jannette Navarro, his daughter Wilmalie and other relatives, asked for space to cope with the difficult process and thanked all the expressions of affection and prayers.

Similarly, Ithier and his fellow orchestra members requested privacy.

One of Sotelo’s latest works was released last year when El Gran Combo released “No hay”, the cover letter for the album “De Trulla con El Combo”. It was the orchestra’s first unreleased Christmas theme in 36 years.

The single, performed by Jerry Rivas, was made under the musical production of the pianist and arranger.

Sotelo began his steps in various musical groups in his native Mayaguez. At just 14 years old, he played a portable organ and soon after made the transition to the electric piano. He had his own music store, which he opened when he was only 21 years old and which he maintained for about 25.

He made his debut in El Gran Combo in 2006, during a band trip to Canada and Europe, where he took the stage for the first time with the orchestra. At that time, she recalled in an interview, Rafael Ithier patted her on the back and told her: “Go up, you’re going to play.” According to him, she went up to the stage trembling so as not to get off again until today.

Information about the funeral rites will be provided soon