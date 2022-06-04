Entertainment

Wilie Sotelo, musical director and soul of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, dies | Others

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

The world of salsa is in mourning. The pianist, composer and arranger Willie Sotelo, who served as musical director of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, died this afternoon due to health complications at the age of 61.

This was confirmed by spokespersons for the musical band that last November had announced a new world tour.

But on May 5, El Gran Combo announced that Sotelo and Rafael Ithier, along with other members of the band, had decided to postpone the date of the concert in Puerto Rico, although the reasons were not given.

In announcing his death this afternoon, Sotelo’s wife, Jannette Navarro, his daughter Wilmalie and other relatives, asked for space to cope with the difficult process and thanked all the expressions of affection and prayers.

Similarly, Ithier and his fellow orchestra members requested privacy.

One of Sotelo’s latest works was released last year when El Gran Combo released “No hay”, the cover letter for the album “De Trulla con El Combo”. It was the orchestra’s first unreleased Christmas theme in 36 years.

The single, performed by Jerry Rivas, was made under the musical production of the pianist and arranger.

Sotelo began his steps in various musical groups in his native Mayaguez. At just 14 years old, he played a portable organ and soon after made the transition to the electric piano. He had his own music store, which he opened when he was only 21 years old and which he maintained for about 25.

He made his debut in El Gran Combo in 2006, during a band trip to Canada and Europe, where he took the stage for the first time with the orchestra. At that time, she recalled in an interview, Rafael Ithier patted her on the back and told her: “Go up, you’re going to play.” According to him, she went up to the stage trembling so as not to get off again until today.

Information about the funeral rites will be provided soon

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

In the midst of the scandal, Shakira obtains a new record in her musical career

1 min ago

La Vie d’Adèle: Léa Seydoux puts a cape on the sex scenes and Abdellatif Kechiche

2 mins ago

A movie with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart? Director wants to bring the actors together

13 mins ago

Ana Bárbara shows even her tonsils showing off her shapely legs

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button