Will 2022 be the year of redemption? – Multiplayer.it

The 2022 is likely to be a great year for the PlayStation Studios, That of the ransom after a rather disappointing 2021, mainly due to the postponements of Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok.

In short, 2021 was supposed to be a big party, but less than half of the guests showed up. Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are still worth the ticket, but it is natural that the three postponed games, three first-rate names, have created some discontent.

For us it is always better to postpone than to launch games in a bad state, but at this point it is natural that the expectations are projected on the following year and that the hope is to have a great year for PS4 And PS5, as well as for the world of video games in general.

The hope is also that something else will be added to the trio. A recent leak listed the number of games in development at PlayStation Studios. Even if not confirmed, let’s review the list by inserting the games we know some information about.

Guerrilla Games = 3 games (only Horizon: Forbidden West is known, the other two are a mystery)

Insomniac = 3 games (Wolverine, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a third mystery project)

Suckerpunch = 2 games (sequels coming soon for inFAMOUS and Ghost of Tsushima?)

Sony Santa Monica = 2 games (God of War: Ragnarok and a second game directed by Cory Barlog, of which nothing is known)

Naughty Dog = 2 games (The Last of Us 2 multiplayer is quite well known, while the second project is a mystery. It should be a new intellectual property)

Bluepoint = 2 games (both mysterious. Someone has rumored of a possible remake of Bloodborne like that of Demon’s Souls, others of a remake of Metal Gear Solid. The truth is that the projects of the new PlayStation Studios remain a mystery).

Housemarque = 1 game (nothing is known about it)

London Studio = 1 game (apparently revitalizing an old Sony intellectual property, but not much else is known)

Sony Bend = 1 game (unknown, definitely not Days Gone 2 which was rejected by Sony)

Pixelopus = 1 game (unknown)

Sony San Mateo = 1 game (unknown)

Japan Studio (Asobi) = 1 game (unknown)

The question is, will some of the unannounced games come out in 2022? Difficult to say, especially for those whose status is unknown. Some may be almost ready, while others may still be on the high seas. Furthermore, a lot depends on the production level of the individual titles, which could be more or less large and therefore have very different development times. In reality, already Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok alone are enough to make a great year (in the hope that they are well done … and we don’t see why they shouldn’t, given who they have behind them), but some surprises we wouldn’t mind.