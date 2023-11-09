Will 2×1 come back? You can still buy tickets in these areas of Foro Sol a few days before the Paseo Pluma concert

These are the prices to view peso pluma in CDMX @PesoPlumaData.

featherweight Next Saturday his first solo concert will take place at Mexico City’s emblematic Foro Sol 11 November 2023. It is very surprising that despite being the number 1 Mexican singer in the country internationally, there are still tickets available for his concert in the capital.

And there has been a lot of discussion about featherweight. Criticized or loved, she is one of the best-selling singers worldwide, competing with established music stars like Bad Bunny, Shakira or Miley Cyrus. their show Sun Forum part of their tour Double P Tour.

It is highly possible that shopping will be enabled on Thursday, November 8th 2×1 inch ticketmaster (as has been happening for a few weeks) and, after this, a ticket to see an interpreter Lady Gaga, Here we tell you which sections of the Foro Sol still have tickets and which do not, in addition to their official price.

Map of Foro Sol de la CDMX Featherweight Tickets at Ticketmaster.

There are four segments to watch of Hassan Kabande’s show which is already completely sold out. is on one side orange and green, These tickets were the cheapest in Foro Sol and cost 828 Mexican pesos and 1,344 pesos respectively.

Similarly, the most expensive tickets are related to VIP Zone, and which cost 4,500 pesos, is finished. There are also no tickets available in the section for disabled people.

On the other hand Tickets are available for all remaining areas of Foro Sol, Below we tell you what they are and how much they cost (fees included):

General A: 2 thousand 856 pesos

Gen B: 1 thousand 416 pesos

Green A: 2 thousand 628 pesos

Orange A: 2 thousand 28 pesos

Green B: 1 thousand 656 pesos

Orange B: 1 thousand 344 pesos

It’s worth noting that the Green B and Green A areas closest to the stage are completely sold out, so tickets you buy from this section will be the furthest from the show. Similarly, the buy option is active 3 months without interest with card citybanamexAs long as you buy at least 3 thousand Mexican pesos.

Peso Pluma will sing for the first time in Foro Sol with his ‘Doble P 2023’ Tour. Instagram.

Considering recent shows that the interpreter she dances alone happened in mexico, it could happen set list for their concert on Saturday, November 11.

1. “The Rubicon” or “The Melena”

2. “Zapata”

3. “Bipolar” (with Jasiel Nunez)

4. “Lagunas” (with Jasiel Nunez)

5. “Pastel Pink” (with Jasiel Nunez)

6. “Cold Heart”

7. “New Life”

8. “The Bellicon”

9. “Fair in the Envelope” (with Gera MX)

10. “Channel”

11. “Las Morras”

12. “The Sparrowhawk”

13. “Gavilan ll” (with Tito Doble P)

14. “Dembo War” (with Tito Double P)

15. “Always Pendientes” (with Tito Doble P)

16. “His House”

17. “Blue”

18. “Moon”

19. “Goodbye”

20. “At Night”

21. “Playbada” (with El Alfa)

22. “La Romana” (El Alfa cover)

23. “Burn” (with Ryan Castro)

24. “Ritmo de Medlo” (Cover by Ryan Castro)

25. “Clona”

26. “AMG”

27. “She dances alone”

28. “PRC”

29. “Lady Gaga”

Hasan Kabande LaizaKnown as Peso Pluma, he is currently one of the singers with the most presence on the popularity charts not only in Mexico, but throughout the world. His fame has led him to participate in the industry’s most important music events such as VMAsOr have his music performed on a television show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the first Mexican to accomplish this feat.