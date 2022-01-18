Will 50% of US real estate be bought in cryptocurrencies?

The famous real estate broker Ryan Serhant made a prediction about the future of home purchases, and in this future there are cryptocurrencies.

What happened

The ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ star has predicted a future where half of residential property transactions will be conducted using blockchain and digital assets.

“I see very soon a world where 50% of all real estate transactions will be executed in cryptocurrencies and where contracts will be registered on the blockchain and ‘signed’ as NFT (non-fungible tokens),” Serhant wrote in the annual letter to his customers, as recently reported by Inman. “Our agents are currently working on many wallet-to-wallet cryptocurrency transactions, both in New York and Florida, a trend you’ll read a lot about in 2022, when wealthy cryptocurrency holders seek to diversify into real estate.”

What could happen

Serhant noted that blockchain has already permeated home buying, with real estate stocks being registered on the blockchain and sold as NFTs, but acknowledged that the real estate industry’s road to cryptocurrencies is an uphill one.

“There seems to be a lack of support around understanding the value of what is new, decentralized, progressive and, arguably, complex,” continued Serhant. “What threatens us the most are the things we still don’t appreciate and understand.”

Technically, today a person in the United States can buy a home in cryptocurrency, but only if the seller accepts this form of payment. US lenders don’t accept cryptocurrencies for mortgage payments, but some companies like Rocket Mortgage’s Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) accept Bitcoin settled (CRYPTO: BTC) in the form of US dollars within an asset account. However, even if a buyer and seller agree on the terms of a cryptocurrency transaction, finding a real estate insurance company or credit agency to join the digital asset bandwagon is another matter entirely.

Either way, Serhant prophesied that tomorrow’s buyers will be prepared to buy a home thanks to their cryptocurrency investments.

“Cryptocurrencies created the largest wealth transfer of our lives, so in 2021 many of our buyers used those profits to shop for homes or actually transacted cryptocurrencies, wallet-to-wallet,” Serhant wrote.

