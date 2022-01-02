Will a comet destroy us? No, stupidity – Chronicle

Michele Brambilla It seems all too easy to grasp the references that the director of the film, Adam McKay, wants to pass: the comet is actually global warming and the idiotic president of the United States, Meryl Streep, represents Trump, and more generally the rulers deaf to the alarm of scientists because they are frivolous and busy. And certainly it is, the film wants …

And certainly it is, the film wants to send this kind of signal. But if we read it even deeper, a disaster worse than global warming emerges: our stupidity. The stupidity of this world, of our way of life.

Indeed: what are we chasing? What do we do and care about? And if we decide to act, for what reasons do we do it? In the film, the US president who had snubbed the alarm of the two astronomers decides to call them back, and to ride the comet alarm, to cover up a scandal that was hitting her, something like photos of the panties sent to her lover. High-level reasons: such as the one that will lead to the – unfortunate – choice not to destroy the comet, because it is very rich in materials that could be used for the production of the latest generation of smartphones. Thus, the “powerful” move towards these ideals. And the people? The news of the very certain arrival of the comet is given by the two astronomers during a very popular talk show, but is obscured by the breakup of Ariana Grande’s engagement. This is what people talk about on social networks. The same social networks on which the thesis according to which, in reality, “the comet does not exist” (reminds you of something?) Is popular.

Don’t look up is classified as a “science fiction movie”, but sadly it is far from science fiction. Perhaps no asteroid will ever crash on Earth, perhaps even global warming will be neutralized, but the stupidity we live with is terribly real.

Do you want proof? If you type the title of the movie into Google, the first entry that appears is “Meryl Streep naked”.