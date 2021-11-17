We have reached a decisive point in the markets and these are decisive levels. Will a retracement of equity markets begin tomorrow or will it accelerate further to the upside? Tomorrow a monthly setup will expire and these dates are reached with probabilities close to 90%, with a minimum / maximum, absolute / relative.

At 5:53 pm on the trading day on November 16th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,246

Eurostoxx Future

4,397.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,675

S&P 500 Index

4,706.25.

The annual forecast in recent months has gone against the grain of the charts

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 12 November.



What are our expectations for the week of November 15th?

Low between Monday and Tuesday and then rise until Friday. For the moment, the scenario continues to be confirmed.

Price projections and areas of minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 15th

Dax Future

15,890 / 16,015

16.359 / 16.558

Eurostoxx Future

4.330 / 4.366

4.418 / 4.464

Ftse Mib Future

26.275 / 26.500

28.150 / 27.390

S&P 500 Index

4,655 / 4,689

4,767 / 4,908

The minimum areas were touched between Monday and Tuesday and therefore from tomorrow we should proceed towards the maximum areas to be reached by Friday.

Will a retracement of equity markets begin tomorrow or will it accelerate further to the upside? Here are the operational levels to monitor

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 16.111. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,715.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until there is a daily close below 4.370. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 27.535. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,995.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4,620. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

Which trading position to keep?

That Long in progress since the opening of Tuesday 19 October.

What might Wednesday’s trading day look like?

It is difficult to define a reliable scenario.