Will a single shoulder strap on the dress contain the curves?

For Katy Perry, it’s time for a change. Beautiful as always she shows herself in all her elegance and the single shoulder dress enchants the fans.

International star among the most followed and loved ever, Katy is now a diva all over the world. Millions and millions of people follow her and not just for her voice. The singer-songwriter is breathtakingly beautiful, Today more than ever. With a elegant single shoulder dress, Perry gives fans great emotions and the dress seems to slide down …

It was the year 2008 when the artist arrived all over the world with two songs that have enjoyed unprecedented success. More than ten years ago, the entire planet danced and sang to the tune of I Kissed a Girl And Hot n Cold. The songs brought the singer to a worldwide fame and from which moment she never stopped.

Numerous successes that have conquered the most and also several nominations that Katy has received at the Grammy Awards. The singer is a well-rounded artist and her looks are an example of this too. For many it is an icon of style and elegance and its latest photo shared on Instagram is an example. Katy charms with her blue eyes anddress with only one shoulder strap.

Katy Perry beautiful and elegant: even at the hairdresser!

Only an artist like Katy she could go to the hairdresser dressed like that. The singer shared a series of photos and a video showing herself at the hairdresser intent on retouching hair color. As a blonde, the artist went back to being a brunette and her new color emphasizes her blue eyes.

After the hair treatment, the singer returns to her dress and lets herself be immortalized next to a piano. Hair collected in a chignogn ed long single shoulder dress that seems to slide down among the irrepressible enthusiasm of the followers.