Will A$AP Rocky’s legal issues affect Rihanna’s career?

a$ap rocky May be busy trying to enjoy time with family Rihanna and her sonBut his assault trial is taking a toll on him.

The rapper—real name Rocky Meyers—is Charged with two counts of assault After allegedly shooting at a former friend with a semiautomatic handgun A$AP Raleigh In 2021. Meyers had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to PeopleVideo footage of the alleged incident was shown in court on Wednesday, and Reilly—real name Terrell Efron—testified.

Efron detailed how the relationship between him and childhood friend Meyers dissolved when Rocky agreed to help pay for his friend A$AP Josh’s body to be flown back to New York after his death. went, but the “L$D” rapper reportedly did not comply. Through. During Efron’s testimony, Rocky’s lawyers pointed out that he had indeed paid.

Efron testified that on November 6, 2021, he and Rocky were supposed to meet at the W Hotel in West Hollywood, California. He said Meyers met him with two other members of the A$AP Mob in a parking garage, where video footage “showed Rocky walking toward Reilly and pushing him.”

“He grabbed my collar. He was shaking me. I tried to push him away, tried to get his hands off of him,” Efron said. “That’s when (Rocky) took out a gun from his waistband. “It was a standard clip and a semi-automatic black gun.”

“He pointed it towards my stomach. ‘I’ll kill you right now,'” Rocky reportedly told Efron.

Rihanna is notoriously secretive about most aspects of her life – and especially her personal life – so she has never commented publicly on Rocky’s legal issues. However, since then she has stood by him His arrest in April 2022, The “Diamonds” singer is so universally loved, it’s hard to imagine a situation where Rocky’s problems could get back to her, but at the very least it could lead to a lot of negative publicity she doesn’t need.

In recent months, there have been Rumors of Rihanna’s possible musical comeback, Her representatives have denied this, but she is an artist who could shock the world with a new album. Since Rihanna is an artist who doesn’t constantly find herself embroiled in scandal, it would be a shame if someone’s alleged actions led to a backlash as she focuses on raising her two children and possibly restarting her music career. Trying to concentrate.