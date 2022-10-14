Entertainment

will act in successful Netflix series

Caracas.- Venezuelan singer, Jose Luis Rodriguez, El Puma, used his social networks to congratulate his youngest daughter, Genesis Rodriguez, who will be part of the cast of one of the most important series of the Netflix platform.

«Congratulations my girl @genirodriguez for the new challenge that is coming this year, now you are No. 5 in @umbrellaacad«, published El Puma, on his Instagram account, this Wednesday, January 5.

Genesis Rodriguez will act in The Umbrella Academyan American superhero television series that premiered in 2019 and already has two seasons.

The Puma recognized the work that her daughter has been doing for several years «All this is the result of your tireless work and determination to achieve things. May it be a year of many blessings », she added.

For his part, Génesis Rodríguez added: «I am No. 5 and this is my family. Coming soon, the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy‘».

Genesis is the youngest of the daughters of the Venezuelan singer, the result of his second marriage with Cuban Carolina Perez, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than 30 years. The young woman has followed in the footsteps of her father in acting. She has several protagonists in soap operas and is now betting on conquering the streaming platform.

El Puma maintains a close relationship with the family formed with Carolina, while remaining distant from the daughters of his first marriage to Lila Morillo, who celebrated Galilea’s birthday on January 4, the only granddaughter of the famous singer.

