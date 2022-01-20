Will Activision Blizzard still launch games on PlayStation? Sony answers

After the nearly $ 70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Xbox, many were expecting an official reaction from PlayStation.

The risk of losing major franchises such as call of Duty on PlayStation it is in fact very high, which is why the maxi-market operation has intrigued a lot of fans and insiders about what will be the future of the publisher after the deal is finalized.

Microsoft had already hinted that it would evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether or not to make exclusives, while Activision Blizzard has confirmed that it intends to honor all commitments already made.

Sony wanted to answer precisely on this last point, expecting that the promises will actually be kept not only on the games already available, but also on future ones.

In a short note entrusted to The Wall Street Journal (Street Push Square), the house of PlayStation has in fact hinted that Activision Blizzard had already signed contracts for ensure the launch of new cross-platform games.

For this reason, a Sony spokesperson simply wanted to remind you to expect these contracts to actually come honored until the end:

“We expect Microsoft to abide by contractual terms and that continue to make sure Activision games remain cross-platform“.

A short and direct release, but which suggests that there would be agreements in place with Activision Blizzard to guarantee the release of several titles even after the deal is finalized, expected in 2023.

Just as happened for Deathloop, released exclusively on PS5 despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, it is highly likely that future titles will also receive similar treatment. at least until the deal with Sony expires definitively.

It is currently unclear whether Sony’s words refer to some titles already in development or to a simple agreement to ensure the availability of all new games, even not yet programmed, on PlayStation console: it is likely that we will only be able to find out more when the agreement is finalized.

In any case, Microsoft intends to take advantage of the acquisition to significantly strengthen Xbox Game Pass, most likely guaranteeing the availability of the new upcoming games on day-one, albeit cross-platform.

The Redmond house has also admitted that it is also particularly attracted to the mobile market and that acquiring King would be one of the main reasons behind the operation.