Will Addison be in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy? What characters do not return to the new season?

The new season of the series is very close to reaching the screen. Find out the details below.

Grey’s Anatomy is very close to returning to the screen with his new seasonwhich will bring great surprises for fans of fiction starring Ellen Pompeo. For the same reason, many wonder if kate walsh will return to the plot again.

Addison Montgomery He returned after 10 years of absence to season 18 where he participated in a couple of chapters to help save the hospital’s resident program that was at risk of being closed.

The season 18 finale of the ABC series showed a big problem for MeredithEllen Pompeo) and the rest of the team, when they had to undergo an evaluation to see if they can maintain their educational program for surgeons in which residents and surgical interns participate.

The episode showed how chaos took over the hospital, as all the doctors separately went through personal crises that put their careers and their future in the place at risk, culminating in complex news for Meredith.

Due to this the new season will have great changes, among them the absence of Meredth Gray (Pompeo) in much of the season, since the doctor will be present in only 8 episodes.

In addition, a new group of residents joins Gray Sloan Memorial played by Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr, Adelaine Kane, Alexis Floyd and Nico Terho.

Will Addison Montgomery be in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy?

Happily for the fans, Addison will be back again in the new season. Kate Walsh’s character will appear on a recurring basis, so it is expected that she will appear in numerous chapters.

The season of the series premieres on October 19. Check out the trailer below.