‘Will aim for GOTY’, for Tom Henderson

The Horizon Forbidden West review embargo expires on February 14, but nothing stops the famous insider Tom Henderson to share what, in his opinion, are the slightly enthusiastic reactions of the journalists who are playing the sequel to Zero Dawn.

Without showing his side to any kind of spoilers on the contents of the analyzes of his editorial friends, Tom Henderson adds to his “reminder” on the deadline of the embargo for the reviews of Forbidden West a small but significant note on the qualitative rate of the work. Guerrilla Games license plate.

The well-known insider, in fact, does not hold back from confiding to his followers on Twitter that “I have heard that he will be among the contenders to conquer the GOTY”. Judging by Henderson and his interlocutors in the trade press, therefore, the goodness of the work done by Guerrilla to shape the Forbidden West of Horizon Forbidden West is such as to allow Aloy to “book a place” among the future candidates for conquest. of the Game of the Year awards to be held between the end of this year and the first months of next.

To have the definitive counter-proof, we just have to wait until the publication of our review of Horizon Forbidden West and, of course, find out for yourself by exploring the sci-fi universe of the new Sony blockbuster starting from February 18 on PS4 and PlayStation 5.