Will Albert of Monaco become a father again? Disastrous leak of news

Albert of Monaco is experiencing his most difficult period. For about a year he has been fighting against rumors, whispers and drafts coming from the media. The last one informs us that the prince could become a father again. It is true?

For a few weeks the Principality of Monaco has been at the center of constant gossip, rumors and news. The Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife, la Princess Charlene, they are constantly ‘invaded’ by a rain of news and rumors about them, their marriage, the health of the princess. And now it seems to make room another indiscretion regarding the possibility that the prince could become a father again. But is this true or are these rumors unfounded?

Will Albert of Monaco become a father again?

There are many rumors and indiscretions circulating about them and about the Palace. A fight without solution of continuity against which Prince Albert of Monaco must constantly fight and which he defines only as fake news, concerning his wife and which, however, on the other hand, only feed doubts among the subjects of the principality.

Like the news that has started to circulate in recent days, and which has been relaunched by the German magazine Freizeit – Monat, which speaks in no uncertain terms about Princess Charlene pregnant. For the 43-year-old princess of Monaco, this would be the third child, after the twins Jacques And Gabriella, born on 10 December 2011.

This news has raised some perplexity even recalling the words of the princess’s mother, Lynette Wittstock, who recently spoke of the Princess’s grief at not being able to have children anymore. But from the magazine they are so sure of the news that they accompanied it with a smiling image of the princess on the cover. But at this point one wonders what the truth is.

The truth is…

Surely the greatest doubts about the truthfulness of such news come from current health conditions of the Princess of Monaco. As soon as she returned from South Africa, after more than six months of forced absence from the Principality, Charlene of Monaco was forced to a new hospitalization at a clinic in Switzerland to recover from the terrible period spent in her native country.

The same Albert of Monaco stressed, on more than one occasion, how the princess needs, at this moment, peace and tranquility, because in the throes of a profound exhaustion, emotional and physical. Where she is now is a place far from the palace, where however, her husband and children can visit her. So for the moment the rumor about the presumed maternity of the princess remains without either confirmation or denial.