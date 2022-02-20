will also leave Santa Clara

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA) announced on February 18 that the regional company Aruba Airlines increased its operations to Nicaragua from more Cuban airports, such as the “Abel Santamaría” in Santa Clara. Below we leave you the complete schedule of these highly demanded connections.

According to the report of the Cuban company Aruba Airlines, the following frequencies would continue to operate during the week of February 21 to 28. Monday: Havana – Managua – Santa Clara. Tuesday: Santa Clara – Managua – Camagüey. Camaguey – Managua – Holguin.

Also on Wednesdays: Holguín – Managua – Camagüey and Camagüey – Managua – Havana. Thursday. Havana – Managua – Havana. Havana – Managua – Havana. Friday. Havana – Georgetown – Camagüey. Saturdays. Camaguey – Managua – Camaguey. Camaguey – Managua – Camaguey. Sundays. Camagüey – Georgetown – Havana. As you can see, there are also flights through Aruba to Guyana, where many Cubans carry out their family reunification procedures to the United States.

Where to buy tickets for Nicaragua? This is the question asked by all those interested in acquiring direct flights, since alternative companies, such as Copa Airlines, have already reported that they will not sell more tickets from Cuba to third countries in Central America, with the exception of Panama, of course.

For example, although the Cubanacán agency initially stated that it would be in charge of marketing these tickets, this year it confirmed that “this would take time” and then emphasized that it was not selling to Nicaragua. ECASA has also said that they do not sell air tickets and that the interested party must contact the airlines directly.

WHERE DO ARUBA AND CONVIASA LIVE IN CUBA?

The truth is that they are companies whose websites work mediocrely and it is very difficult to buy tickets directly on the page. The other option would be to go to their offices.

According to ECASA, the commercial office of Aruba is located at 23 and P, Vedado, in the Cuban capital, while the number that appears in the Yellow Pages of Cuba is 7833 3678. While the Venezuelan company Conviasa, supposedly located in the Business Center of Miramar, Beijing building and his telephone number is 72042964.

Since last November, the Nicaraguan government announced that Cuban citizens had a free visa to access its territory, meeting only the health and normal travel requirements such as a valid passport, round-trip tickets, and hotel reservations. This route is being used to migrate by land to the southern border of the United States.