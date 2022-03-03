Will Amber Heard be left out of Aquaman 2?: the request he made to Johnny Depp | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The actress does not want what happened to her ex-husband with the Fantastic Beasts saga

The legal fight between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has not finished and a couple of weeks ago it was reported that the actor filed a lawsuit for 50 million dollars, so now the actress made a curious request.

A supposed legal request from the artist’s team of lawyers has been leaked through social networks and it seems that he fears losing his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomas happened to the artist when he was left out of the saga of fantastic animals.

The document that was published on Twitter makes a request to Johnny Depp and his legal team not to mention the Aquaman 2 movie in his next trial in the United States of America and is that he fears that if he gets involved, Warner Bros. Pictures will take the reins in the matter and remove her role as “Mera”.

Johnny Depp’s new trial against Amber Heard is the actor’s last attempt to regain his prestige in Hollywood, where it seems that he is banned after losing a defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper, which called him a “wife beater”, which ultimately made him go out of paper as “Gellert Grindelwald”.

Now, the actor is represented by Kathleen Zellner, the lawyer from “Making a Murder”, who is a specialist in defamation cases.