Will Amber Heard soon be the highest-paid actress in the world? The latest on Aquaman 2!

According to Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom it won’t be just the movie in which Amber Heard she will return to work with Warner Bros, but will allow her to strike a deal with the studio that will make her the highest-paid actress in the American film industry.

The deal with Warner Bros. will be a big step forward for Amber Heard whose future in the cinema until a few months ago was highly uncertain due to the affair against ex-husband Johnny Depp (the two accused each other of harassment and physical violence) and which had pushed fans of the actor and the franchise of Aquaman to ask for his own dismissal at Warner.

Warner has shown in recent months that he does not give credit to the rumors that they want Heard as “violent” and “liar” by giving a more impactful role for the actress in the next Aquaman movie with Jason Momoa still starring and James Wan directing. However, some fans will continue to boycott Aquaman 2 precisely because of the presence of Amber Heard in the cast. The controversy arising from the decision of Warner Bros. to sack Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3 following the verdict of the trial against the tabloid The Sun does not seem to have subsided, in which the ex-wife Heard was obviously also involved.

Loading... Advertisements

Aquaman 2 will be officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: continuing the trend started by Marvel Studios in removing the ‘number’ of the chapter to replace it with an effective subtitle, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom immediately returns that spirit of adventure film that also permeated James Wan’s first Aquaman.

Recall that Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return to the cast.