Will American Democracy Survive Biden?

A year after Joe Biden’s election, will American democracy survive with a steadily declining President in consensus, from the initial 55% to the current 43% of Americans? What will the defining test of the November 2022 mid-term election mean for Democrats?

And this is the question that the Americans ask themselves after a year of presidential administration of the elderly leader. The hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan took a hit in his image. Inflation rose to 6% for the first time in decades. The federal deficit reached a record 3 trillion dollars, while unemployment drops to 4.8% after reaching 14% with Trump.

The November elections will be decisive because they will be able to put both branches of the federal Congress, a large majority of governors, assemblies and state supreme courts into the hands of the Trumpian Republicans who will systematize a uniform power system with the hyper-conservative approach of Federal Supreme Court.

There are many pitfalls for Biden and the Democrats. First of all, the weakness of the presidential party, bitterly conflicted between the radical and conservative wings. Biden had been the leader who, weak as he was, had held together left and right, white and non-white. The attitude of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who brings down the precarious Dem majority in the Senate, hinders presidential policy by preventing them from proceeding with the substantial social (American Families Plan) and infrastructural (American Jobs Plan) allocations.

Vice President Kamala Harris turned out to be a real disaster. It had been played in the presidential ticket as an electoral card – female and not white – complementary to the presidential candidate. Instead, his lack of relations with senators and with non-white communities is also considered by the friendly mass media as a real “drift” of a person inadequate to his responsibilities.

The weakest point for the Democrats are the states. Governors, congresses and state supreme courts from peripheral institutions are becoming the center of the American system. There are many signs in this direction. Texas wants to repeal legal abortion and the republican states, starting with Mississippi, are waiting for the appeal of the great southern state. Georgia and Arkansas, also in advance, refuse to enforce federal social directives on medicaid in the face of the pandemic.

The greatest danger to electoral transparency is represented by the gerrymandering initiatives (redesign of constituencies) by the Republicans which inevitably also affects the seats of the House of Representatives in Washington. Trump had already embodied the myth of the “stolen election” trying to leverage the veto power of the states.

To cope with this, Biden said he will still be a candidate in 2024 “if he is in good health”. But the set of possible electoral and institutional changes in November 2022 could, for the first time, seriously undermine American democracy under the blows of opposing radicalisms, as Robert Kagan hypothesized when he spoke of the fascist danger.