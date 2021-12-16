Will American liberal democracy survive?

In a year’s time, the Mid-Term elections could decide the fate of American liberal democracy. If Trump’s Republicans win, as likely, the majority in the House and Senate, an unbalanced institutional balance will be created with the entire Congress and the Supreme Court completely Republican-owned, and a president with limited scope for action and negotiation.

This would not be singular – indeed it would be positive in a form of Checks and Balances between the two parties – if we were in a “normal” political horizon. Often the institutional balance of the United States has been guaranteed precisely by the coexistence of the two parties at the federal summit, as a guarantee of the “divided government”. But it was the two parties, Democrat and Republican, who, after the presidential dispute, established a constructive confrontation that made the machine of democracy work.

This time, however, things are looking different. The Republican electorate is mostly won over by “Trumpism” which proclaims the conspiracy theory of the “big lie” that Biden allegedly stole the presidency. The assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 incited by Trump himself to block the proclamation of Biden’s victory, demonstrates this.

I too have long been convinced that the institutional structures of the United States were strong enough to prevent any fascist degeneration and, to a certain extent, that the Trump presidency was just a ‘anomaly personnel that would have been surpassed in the presidential alternation.

However, Trump’s behavior in the aftermath of his defeat justifies the alarm that his niece, the psychologist, Mary L. Trump, raised in his uncle’s biography published some time ago. Too much and never Enough. How my family created the most dangerous man in the world. The conjunction of the supremacist, racist and conspiratorial far right with the conservative mainstream in Republican control may impede the sane political dialectic that has held up American democracy so far.

It’s not just the former president’s psychological narcissism that is alarming. It is also the transformation of the Republican electoral base that has polarized in much of rural and traditionalist America that dominates the South and West, to which is added the series of great financial maneuvers to create powerful IT communication tools (social and tv) to replace those who have barred access to Trump.

What makes me think that there is something new that can shatter US democracy is the modification of electoral processes entrusted to state majorities rather than neutral verification and control procedures. Biden only won because the Texas governor and other Republican governors refused to obey pressure from Trump who wanted to reverse the results.

Columnist Robert Kagan explicitly wrote in the Washington Post about “fascist danger in America”. The fantasy novels of Sinclair Lewis in the 1930s and Philip Roth in 2004 which ruled out the fascist danger in America in the face of European fragility can no longer be taken as baseless prophecies.

The November 2022 Mid-Term elections are a crucial step.