Will Ana de Armas win the Oscar for Marilyn Monroe in Blonde?

Anne of Arms and Blonde… We’ve been talking about the project for so long that once it hit our screens we couldn’t imagine that it would give us even more to talk about than with each shared image or clip. How wrong we were! When there were rumors that Netflix wanted to censor Andrew Dominik’s film, or that company executives were spooked because they expected something more commercial and fit for the awards race, we thought they were overreacting. We were wrong there too. Blonde It is a daring, provocative, highly ambitious and complex film, a film that for some is a masterpiece and for others a soporific log; a work of art capable of reviving Marilyn Monroe and denouncing her suffering from a feminist context to one that exploits her suffering and fetishizes her figure and her pain. It seems that each viewer sees a different movie and, although we are glad that Netflix comes out from time to time from that content fever like a churros factory and gives us something that moves us, for better or worse, inside, there is a great debate to settle.

Whether you like the movie or not, you found it exciting or boring, whether you are one of the sexists who complains about the harassment shown to Marilyn Monroe by men or the feminists who complain, well, about the same thing (we have already clarified the story of Marilyn with Kennedy or the already famous trio of Blonde with Chaplin Jr.), there is one thing that everyone agrees on. Ana de Armas is incredible. So while the movie is controversial at best, its Oscar run is official. However, many elements come into play that will make your path to the golden statuette not exactly roses.

Beyond her talent as an actress or her work, many other things are taken into account in the race for awards. Unfortunately, it is all a movement of elements and factors to take into account. That Ana de Armas does it more than well in Blonde, that she is magnetic, that she blends in with the character without disappearing, that she nails the actress’s accent and speech, etc, etc, is a fact. But that’s not all in the Oscar race. Then we leave you with the points for and against Ana de Armas to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actress thanks to her Marilyn in Blonde.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ana de Armas and the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Blonde’: For and against

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The controversy

Against: We live in a time when it is easier to give a public and massive opinion on history. Therefore, it is not surprising that an event like the Oscars has to be careful not to provoke a massive wave of criticism. The attentive eye of the public has caused the industry to be more careful with machismo or racism, but also that in their intention not to piss anyone off, they overlook any risky and divisive film, keeping good films that do not take more than a month to fall into oblivion Does anyone already remember CODA?

In favor: Yes, you have not misread nor have we made a mistake by putting the same point twice. The controversy has also made Blonde in the most talked about film of the year, and it gives us that things will continue like this until February. Have Ana de Armas already Blonde in the bidding it would serve the industry very well to draw attention to itself.

The critics

Against: we said that now more than ever you know what is said about a movie. It seems that much of the specialized criticism has concluded that Blonde is sexist and offensive, and much of the general public that is boring and tiresome.

In favor: If criticism gets worse with someone than with the Academy Awards, it is with the public. Although it seems that Blonde has enemies both in the most specialized critics and in the most mainstream public, the Academy usually decides quite differently than both, surprising, or wanting not to piss anyone off and staying in a no man’s land that could favor Ana de Armas and Blonde.

Marilyn Monroe

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Against: It seems that much of Hollywood has been offended by the harshness of the images of Marilyn Monroe’s life that it presents Blonde. The industry votes and the industry does not like to be reminded of or trivialized by the sexual abuse in the castings or the abuse in the filming that formed its foundations. Yes, it’s a movie about Hollywood and its myths, but one that Hollywood would do well to sweep under the rug.

In favor: Hollywood is not going to be closer to having Marilyn Monroe picking up a posthumous Oscar than with Ana de Armas and her incarnation of the blonde. It would be a kind of justice to the myth, or at least to the most ambitious and complete revision of it. Hollywood would reward itself and its history, and that’s always nice.

Netflix

Against: That Netflix and the Academy Awards don’t get along is a fact. If at the Emmys HBO always beats him up, at the Oscars they have an endless list of failures and almost no success. The day that a Netflix movie is going to sweep the Oscars seems far away, especially considering that Blonde it hasn’t even been released in limited theaters, like they did the Irish either stories of a marriage.

In favor: The Oscars are going through a time of crisis, looking to hook a new audience, and maybe it’s time to start looking and recognizing Netflix. The award for Best Film may be far away, but looking at the role of Ana de Armas, with the popular support that she already has, and thus continuing to give her some ball (secondary, yes) to Netflix does not seem unreasonable.

feminism

Against: In social networks it is evident, from the critic of the New York Times Manohla Dargis to the model Emily Ratajkowski (this one, yes, without seeing the film), that the conclusion of the authorized voices of feminism is to declare the film macho, supported by the evidence that the director is a man and, evidently, directs with a masculine gaze. Instead of empathizing with the drama, there are many who see the fetishization of a woman’s pain, and do not rescue her or vindicate her.

In favor: There are other voices, however, that are in favor of fighting outside the trenches. Blonde He does not hide and decides to address the male chauvinist mistreatment of Marilyn in a central and direct way. She also does it with an actress completely dedicated to the cause in soul and, obviously, body. It is in the strength of Ana de Armas and her commitment and respect for the figure of Marilyn where the film could raise the flag of feminism, and incidentally elevate De Armas to the Oscar.

Anne of Arms

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In favor: Here, honestly, there is no possible con. Ana de Armas is the woman of the moment in Hollywood with Zendaya’s permission. She is the hot girl, the good girl of the industry and all of Hollywood could do well to elevate her during the awards race to win one more star to her brightest firmament. They will not have a better occasion, the role could not be more brilliant or more popular. Also, if they’re looking for good racial publicity, elevating a Latina actress for blonde Marilyn Monroe would also look good in the headlines.

the oscars

Against: There are two main types of Oscars for acting. On the one hand there are those that come along with the success of the film. Normally a movie that wins many Oscars usually places its protagonists near the statuette. However, there is another good list of Oscar winners for acting taken from rather average films, where the only thing that stands out is the performance. We are talking about films like Judy, which gave Renée Zellweger the award for Judy Garland, or The Iron Lady, which raised Meryl Streep for the third time. We are talking about films with telefilm quality whose only merit is not to interfere with the brilliance of its leading star. They are films that bring the Oscar closer because they don’t do anything else. Blonde it is just the opposite of these, a film where its main actress shines at every moment, yes, but where the film, the director, the plans, the editing, everything has an overwhelming weight. Ironically, the fact that the film is interesting beyond Ana de Armas works against Ana de Armas.