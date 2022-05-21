Will Anne Hathaway appear in ‘Avatar 2’? A Series Of Images Might Suggest As Much – Movie News

New details about ‘Avatar 2’, a film with which James Cameron will return to the big screen, were recently revealed. However, a series of images of Anne Hathaway as a Na’vi have surprised fans.

the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswill also present the first trailer for Avatar two, a James Cameron film that had been delayed countless times, but now we will finally see it on the big screen later this year. However, a series of images of Anne Hathaway professionally characterized as a Na’vi has surprised the fandom, will she appear in the film?

The photographs in turn were published on Instagram by the Oscar winner, showing the process behind the makeup to which she underwent Anne Hathaway to become one of the colorful creatures in Cameron’s universe. However, as much as fans would have wanted to see the protagonist of the The Devil Wears Prada shooting an arrow, it was all due to his recent participation in the series WeCrashed from AppleTV.

This is what Anne Hathaway looks like as a Na’vi from ‘Avatar’.



It was during episode 4 where Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway) surprised by dressing up as a Na’vi, this she did to attend the Halloween party at her children’s school. According to the publication of the New York interpreter, the makeup process took only hour and halfalthough it took him a few weeks to remove it completely.

The first trailer for ‘Avatar 2’ will be shown at the beginning of the functions of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

But it was all about an episode of ‘WeCrashed’.



And since WeCrashed It is based on the real life of the Neumann couple, creators of the WeWork millionaire business, this moment related to Avatar was taken from real life, as confirmed by producers Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello in an interview with TheWrap: “That’s based on a true story. It’s inspired by a real costume.”.

Now you know! Despite having professional makeup done, Anne Hathaway will not appear in Avatar 2it was all as part of the production of episode 4 of WeCrashed. Don’t forget that the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water (official title of the sequel), will be screened before every performance of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.