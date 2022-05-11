Will another Batman villain appear in Colin Farrell’s Penguin series for HBO Max? A rumor suggests

Rumor suggests Colin Farrell’s Penguin-centric series may include another classic Batman villain

According to a rumor shared on 4chan, the next series of the Penguin is looking for an actor for a role that is described as an “actor who went crazy when he heard he couldn’t take part in a play because of his deformed face.” Although this rumor is not confirmed, it is in line with the information presented in March by Bill “Jett” Ramey from Batman on Filmwhich suggested an appearance of the Clayface original.

Who is Clayface?

Created by Bill Finger Y Bob Kane, basil karlo first appeared in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 as an actor who went mad after discovering that Terror, a horror movie he had starred in, was being remade. Karlo took on the persona of “Clayface,” the film’s villain, and went on a killing spree against the remake’s cast and crew before they Batman Y Robin They will end up catching him.

In the Penguin series for HBO Max, Colin Farrell will reprise his role Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin. Matt Reeves will return as producer with Dylan Clarkand the writer and producer of Agents of SHIELD, Lauren LeFranc, will be the showrunner and writer of the series. “Colin came off the screen as the Penguin in batmanand have the opportunity to fully explore the inner life of that character in hbo max it’s an absolute thrill,” Reeves said of the series.

Directed and co-written by Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.