Will anyone pay $350,000 in exchange for this $50 bill?

With the new issues of bills of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which have been presenting themselves design by design and integrating into the normal circulation of the mexican economywe have already had a transition period to go from the previous presentations of the paper money to new varieties that make us pay more attention to their characteristics so as not to get confused and end up paying a different amount than desired for an error.

But also among the old editions, it is still possible that between the change of a purchase you will find more than one type of bills of the same denomination that are worth the same and can be used indistinctly as they have the full support of the Banxico authority, respecting the face value that indicates its denomination, but even so you can easily locate it in online sales sites posts like this, where They ask for 350 thousand pesos for this 50-peso bill.

Presented with an advertisement on the digital trading platform Free Market Mexicoas a “special fifty-peso collector’s note”, what can be seen in the offer is a common-looking copy that even has what appears to be a line of ink on the reverse, according to the attached photographs.

Pieces in excellent condition are usually more appreciated if they are destined for a numismatic collection, but this note appears to have some lines of ink. (Free Market Mexico)



The seller himself is the one who puts the title and the price to his ad, but that does not guarantee that it is the true market value, because although it is true that there are circles of numismatic collectors -following the hobby of collecting coins and banknotes-, sometimes users are limited to consulting the most expensive publications on the same portal where they seek to advertise, to ask for a similar amount for their own article.

Unless a person is truly looking for a bill with these characteristics, or it is definitely the serial number that completes his collection, it will be difficult for a user to appear willing to buy a bill that in the best of cases is worth $50 for an amount that multiplies several times its value, but you never know.

Specifically, it is a piece of the F1 family of Banxico banknotes, that replaced in 2013 the variant of the Family F of 2006 by introducing slight changes in the stylization of its design, incorporating a double window in the banknote already made of polymer, but respecting the protagonist, the independence hero Jose maria morelos and pavon.

In case you are looking to sell your tickets that you consider collectible, it is best that before you make your publication in one of those digital channels, seek advice in a House numismatics to help you learn more about your items and have a clearer idea of ​​an appropriate price to assign.

