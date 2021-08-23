News

will Apple get the rights to their film?

Remember the film directed by Paolo Sorrentino starring Jennifer Lawrence? It looks like it will be Apple to grab the production rights.

A collaboration anticipated as early as 2019, when there was talk of a project entitled Mob Girl that would have involved Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino, the one between the Oscar-winning actress and the director of the Oscar-winning film La Grande Bellezza, which however now seems to have solidified.

In fact, we speak of a still untitled biopic dedicated to the iconic Hollywood agent Sue Mengers, legendary pioneer in a field that had always favored men, but which has managed over time to gain a more than enviable clientele; among the many stars she represented we remember for example Michael Caine, Cher, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Barbra Streisand, Gene Hackman and Steve McQueen, just to name a few.

The film, written by Rebecca Angelo (Orange Is The New Black), Lauren Schuker Blum (Orange Is The New Black) and John Logan (Skyfall), so far it would have been the object of the desire of several streaming platforms, including Netflix and Apple.

However, the latest reports would indicate the Cupertino company as the winner of the clash, although the details are still being finalized. We will provide you with further updates on this as soon as they are communicated.

