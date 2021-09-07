Will Aquaman 2 see Nicole Kidman in the cast again?

Aquaman 2 is currently in production

Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom) is the new feature film from the house DC Comics, again directed by James Wan (The evocation – The Conjuring, Malignant), which will once again bring to the big screen, the wiry aquatic superhero who has the face and physique of Jason Momoa (Game of thrones, If it’s). The realization, currently in production in England, is still shrouded in mystery, despite there are unconfirmed rumors that see the protagonists fighting against aliens in the city of Necrus, a kind of distorted version of Atlantis.

While the project is continuing to do so, the influential Variety website seems to suggest that an old face from the first film may also return in the following. We are referring, in detail, to Nicole Kidman, which according to some reports from Chinese newspapers (she is now in Hong Kong shooting the Amazon series Expats) will leave shortly to reach the set of Aquaman 2 in England. Obviously we do not have confirmation of this, for this reason, therefore, we advise you to take the news with due care. Anyway, considering that we know for sure that the cast will be back Temuera Morrison to play the father of Arthur Curry, it is likely that Kidman, who instead embodies the mother Atlanna, may be present.

Aquaman 2 is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Atomic Monster And The Safran Company with the screenplay edited by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The cast also consists of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the part of Black Manta, Amber Heard who interprets Mera, Patrick Wilson (King Orm) and many more. The realization, as reported by the production, should arrive on December 16, 2022 in the United States, while we still don’t know anything about Italy.

