Will Arceus be catchable in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl? Here’s what the datamine says

Arceus will or will not be catchable in remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl? This question has been swirling around the internet for several days and now datamine it may have provided decisive clues, albeit not solvers. The Primeval Pokémon was the protagonist of a beautiful event in the original games, which can be activated via the discussed Tool Sky Flute. In the very recent datamine about the remakes there are several clues that make up the puzzle and make us imagine a presence of Arceus in the games, however, there are some missing pieces that do not give certainty.

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING CONTENT MAY CONSTITUTE A SPOILER

According to what emerges from the aforementioned datamine in the games there would be some music related to the event of Arceus. In particular the melody of the Space Origin, of the Sky Flute and the battle itself would be present in the maze of the title. This is a great clue but it is not the only one: in fact there is even the sprite of the tool necessary to activate the event, the aforementioned Sky Flute. All this seems to portend a presence of the Pokémon in the titles, however the puzzle lacks some pieces.

Regarding Arceus. What’s in the game right now: – Hall of Origin music

– Azure Flute music

– Arceus battle music

– The Azure Flute sprite What’s not in the game: – The Azure Flute itself

– Any text for the event

– The Arceus encounter

As you can see, in fact, the encounter with Arceus, not a small detail, in addition to other elements. In fact, there is no trace of the Sky Flute, just as there is no text for the particular event. What is certain is that it would be quite unusual to schedule some parts of the event and then never release it, this may lead to the hypothesis that it will be possible to meet the beloved Pokémon of type Normal. However, it should be remembered that the Sky Flute in the original games it was programmed but never released, so no hypothesis can be ruled out.