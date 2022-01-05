Tech

will arrive soon on Xbox One and Series X / S

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Microsoft and Ubisoft announce a partnership that will lead to the entry of Ubisoft + in the already rich offer of subscription services available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

To those who follow us, we remind you that Ubisoft Plus is a service that provides access (for the moment only on PC) to a catalog of over 100 games developed or produced by the French company. Ubisoft + members can play games of the caliber of “for free” Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, Riders Republic, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Just Dance.

In announcing the arrival of Ubisoft Plus in the ecosystem of subscription services for Xbox consoles, both Ubisoft and Microsoft prefer to postpone any further details on the terms of this agreement to a later date which, we assume, will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers to gradually gain access to some of the most representative titles of the European publisher and developer toy library.

The first title that will inaugurate this new synergy between the French gaming company and the US technology giant will be Rainbow Six Extraction, the survival and post-pandemic spin-off of the iconic cooperative shooter Rainbow Six Siege (also available for several months on Game Pass). From launch, therefore, Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Game Pass.

