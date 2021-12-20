Will Avatar 2 bring us back to Earth?

James Cameron confirmed that Avatar 2 will return to Pandora and visit Earth. Speaking with Dune director Denis Villeneuve for Variety, Cameron revealed something about his plans for Avatar 2. Here are some statements: “Well, it was a tough decision because I wanted to do it right. Just as Dune is set on multiple worlds, the next Avatar films won’t be set on Pandora alone. I can say that we will certainly see two worlds, because part of the story will take place on Earth due to evolution of the story “.

In the same interview, James Cameron confirmed that “The shooting of Avatar 2 has finished. We have a working montage that we are filling with the visual effects inside ”. He also added: “This whole process seems a little crazy. I mean, if Avatar hadn’t made all that mess of money, we never would have done it, because it’s crazy. But the big question is: will we be able to make the same mess of money? Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new world after Covid, in the age of streaming. We may never see those numbers again. Who knows? Here we are really playing dice ”.

The cast of Avatar 2

Produced by 20th Century Studios, Avatar 2 is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. Cameron is producing the film with Jon Landau and Josh Friedman, the latter initially announced as his co-writer; it was later disclosed that Cameron, Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno would participate in the writing process of all sequels before being awarded separate scripts, making any writing credits clear. Cast members will be Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald who will reprise the roles of the original film, and Sigourney Weaver who returns in a different role. New cast members will include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel.