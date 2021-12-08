will be a gangster in “Kansas City”

For the Rocky and Rambo star with 50 years of honored career it is the moment of the first regular role in a TV series, after having taken part with small parts in shows like “Police Story”, “This Is Us”, “Saturday Night Live “and” The Muppet Show “. Stallone will take on the role of Sal, an Italian American gangster from New York who is forced to move to Kansas City, Missouri. Here he will have to rebuild his criminal empire and meet unexpected characters who will follow him on his unconventional path to power.

There is currently no official release date for “Kansas City”. Meanwhile David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios among the producers of the series, explained: “Taylor is a prolific creator thanks to the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. Having Sylvester play one of these characters is a real privilege. . We also have Terence, responsible for the most engaging and deeply respected shows in television history, producing the project with us. We are thrilled with the collaboration with ViacomCBS that has helped us tell this story. “