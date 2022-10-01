will be awarded

Mexico City

brendan fraserwhose performance in the film The Whale was acclaimed at the Venice Film Festival, will be honored in February at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

The film competition will be held in February 2023, and the reception of the American Riviera Award by the actor, famous for the action saga of ‘The Mummy’, will take place on the 14th of the same month.

“I am thrilled that we will be celebrating Brendan Fraser. He is an artist who has brought us so much joy over the years, so many incredible film memories and now the best performance of his career,” said Roger Durling, director of the gathering.

YOUR NEW TAPE

In ´The Whale´, directed by Darren Aronofsky (The Black Swan), Brendan Fraser plays a man of almost 300 kilos of weight who seeks to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Traditionally, the Santa Barbara Film Festival selects film talent with the potential to succeed in the awards season earlier in the year for the American Riviera.

Some celebrities who have received this award are Kristen Stewart, Delroy Lindo, Renée Zellweger, Viggo Mortensen, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams, among many others.

A THRILLER IS COMING

Brendan Fraser, who has revived his career, will next appear in Martin Scorsese’s thriller ‘The Flower Moon Killers’.